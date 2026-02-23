FROM OVERSHADOWED TO OVERPOWERED Manga Is Getting An Anime Adaptation This Summer

Square Enix has given the green light to a new anime adaptation that promises to bring one of its popular fantasy series to the small screen. The publisher revealed that Kentarou's manga From Overshadowed to Overpowered (Rakudai Kenja no Gakuin Musō: Nidome no Tensei, S-Rank Cheat Majutsushi Bōkenroku in Japanese) will inspire a television anime set to premiere in July 2026. The announcement specifically highlights the manga as the source material, using its slightly rephrased title.

Kentarou, who illustrates the series, celebrated the news with a new promotional illustration featuring the protagonist Ephtal surrounded by magical energy. Director Hisashi Ishii also contributed a commemorative drawing, showcasing his enthusiasm for the project.

The anime will star Shūichirō Umeda as Ephtal, the reincarnated genius who overcomes his initial lack of talent through sheer determination and knowledge from a previous life. Reo Osanai voices heroine Anastasia, while Haruka Shiraishi takes on the role of magical academy head Marin.

Comikey and Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service publish the manga in English. Comikey describes the story as follows:

"Ephtal is reincarnated as a human, coming from modern Earth. In this new world where magic is real, he decides to devote the entirety of his life in the pursuit of magic. Despite his efforts, though, he discovers that he is absolutely talentless in magic, and breathed his last in anguish. But it isn't the end for him just yet! He reincarnates once again bearing the same name, Ephtal, 400 years later. Having retained his knowledge and power, he steels his resolve and once again sets his sights for the peak of magic!"

The narrative follows Ephtal's second chance at mastery after a lifetime of failure in his first reincarnation. Retaining memories and skills from both lives, he returns to a world that has changed dramatically over four centuries, determined to rise to the top of the magical hierarchy.

Hisashi Ishii (Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear, I'm Quitting Heroing, The Unaware Atelier Master) directs at EMT Squared. Deko Akao (Higehiro, Komi Can't Communicate, Flying Witch) oversees series scripts, and Hideki Furukawa (WATAMOTE, Strike The Blood III onwards, Ayakashi Triangle) designs the characters.

Kentarou launched the manga on Square Enix's Manga UP! website in September 2019. Square Enix has published eight compiled volumes as of June 2025. The series adapts Arata Shiraishi's light novel Rakudai Kenja no Gakuin Musō: Nido Tensei Shita Saikyō Kenja, 400-nen-go no Sekai o Maken de Musō, originally a web novel that Kadokawa picked up for print in October 2019 with illustrations by uodenim. Kadokawa released eight volumes through March 2022.

The upcoming anime continues the wave of adaptations for isekai and reincarnation stories that have dominated recent seasons. From Overshadowed to Overpowered stands out with its focus on long-term growth, second-chance mastery, and a protagonist who leverages centuries of accumulated knowledge rather than instant overpowered cheats. Ephtal's journey from talentless to legendary offers classic underdog appeal with a twist of earned power progression.

With a July 2026 premiere, the series is positioned as a summer highlight for fans of fantasy action and strategic magic battles. No streaming partner has been announced yet, but given Square Enix's track record, Crunchyroll or HIDIVE are likely candidates for sub/dub distribution.

The announcement arrives amid strong interest in Kentarou's art and Shiraishi's world-building. Readers can catch up on the manga via Manga UP! Global or Comikey, where the story continues to unfold. For those waiting for the anime, the next few months will bring trailers, cast interviews, and more promotional art as production ramps up.

From Overshadowed to Overpowered joins a growing lineup of 2026 adaptations that promise to deliver fresh takes on familiar tropes. With its blend of reincarnation, academy intrigue, and relentless self-improvement, the series has the potential to carve out a dedicated following. Stay tuned for updates on the cast, staff, and streaming details as July approaches.