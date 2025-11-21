New Character Visuals For ONE PIECE Season 2 Villains Revealed By Netflix

The return of Netflix's live-action One Piece series is right around the corner. Season 2: Into the Grand Line is scheduled to debut on March 10, 2026.

With still a few months to go, the official social media account for the show has been teasing the grand adventure that awaits the Straw Hats in Season 2. Just a few weeks ago, fans were treated to still images of the various locations the Straw Hat Pirates will visit on their journey. Now, some new images have been unveiled for the characters they'll come across.

The latest promotional push includes character visuals of some of Season 2's antagonists. It began with a motion visual of Mr. 5, a villain from Baroque Works, the criminal organization that serves as the central antagonistic force in the Alabasta Saga. As one of the syndicate’s higher-ranking agents, Mr. 5 is partnered with Miss Valentine. In the manga, he appears during the Whiskey Peak and Little Garden arcs, where he is sent by Baroque Works to eliminate Princess Vivi.

In the live-action series, Mr. 5 will be played by Camrus Johnson, best known for playing Luke Fox/Batwing on the show Batwoman.

The motto’s a mystery and the style’s explosive! 🕶️💥 Mr. 5 gets the job done by any means necessary! pic.twitter.com/UCcF1nE1Oz — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 18, 2025

A second poster was revealed for Mr. 9. A minor villain and officer agent in Baroque Works, Mr. 9 is paired with Miss Monday, serving under Crocodile's command. MR. 9 appears during the Whiskey Peak arc and is sent with Miss Monday to oppose the Straw Hats and eliminate Princess Vivi.

He will be played by Daniel Lasker in Netflix's live-action series. Born in Zimbabwe, Lasker is known for his role as Furfur in the TV series Raised by Wolves.

With twin bats in hand and a crown atop his head, Mr. 9 will have you seeing stars before you can say “Bye bye, baby.” 👑 ✨ pic.twitter.com/BRS0yBOEJW — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 19, 2025

The third character poster released so far was for King Wapol, the former king of the Drum Kingdom and the main antagonist of the Drum Island arc. King Wapol is played by Rob Colletti in the live-action adaptation. Colletti has appeared in numerous stage shows, including School of Rock (Dewey Finn) and The Book of Mormon (Elder Cunningham). He also appeared in The Many Saints of Newark.

Known in royal circles across the Grand Line, King Wapol emerges from the shadows! 👑❄️ pic.twitter.com/RMUycqEezG — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 20, 2025

It's likely that more characters will continue to be revealed through these types of promotional posters. Although we're still a few months away from One Piece Season 2, Netflix's consistent release of new promotional material is keeping us engaged and excited. Earlier this month, we were introduced to the live-action version of Smoker, the fan-favorite Marine officer who will be played by Callum Kerr in the Netflix series.