Smoker Arrives In New ONE PIECE Season 2 Live-Action Promo

We’re still, unfortunately, months away from the premiere of Netflix’s One Piece Season 2, but the official social media account for the live-action series has been sharing previews of the upcoming season.

Last month, fans were treated to a batch of stills highlighting the various locales the Straw Hats will be visiting as they set sail into the Grand Line. From Whisky Peak to Drum Island, fans will see some of the anime's most iconic places come to life in Season 2. They'll also meet some of the most beloved and notorious characters.

One such character is Smoker, a Marine officer and major recurring character in One Piece. In Netflix's live-action series, Smoker will be played by Callum Kerr, and this week we got our first look at him in live-action form.

Justice is knocking, Nakama!! ⚖️ No pirates that dare step into Loguetown make it past these two pillars of justice!! pic.twitter.com/kt92vxNMrt — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 11, 2025

Smoker first appears in Loguetown, the "town at the beginning and the end." Loguetown is the primary setting for the Loguetown Arc, which serves as the final arc of the East Blue Saga and is the last stop before the Grand Line. It marks the beginning phase of the Straw Hat Pirates adventures, and is where Luffy encounters Smoker for the first time and almost gets executed.

From the haze of Loguetown’s docks, justice rolls in! 🏍️ Captain Smoker has arrived! 😶‍🌫️⚓️ pic.twitter.com/dpa287L5Y9 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 12, 2025

Smoker is one of Luffy's earliest and most persistent adversaries, although he's more of an anti-hero than a villain. As a Marine officer, it's his duty to to pursue pirates such as Luffy and the Straw Hats. He consistently shows up throughout the Grand Line and New World arcs, so it's likely that Season 2 won't be the only time we see him in the series.

So why is he called Smoker? It's quite simple really; he ate the Moku Moku no Mi, a Logia-type Devil Fruit that grants him the ability to create, control, and transform into smoke. And if the above video clip didn't already give it away, he is almost always seen smoking a cigar.

Despite hunting the Straw Hats, Smoker is a fan favorite character among One Piece fans. His moral code and tendency to sometimes bend rules for justice make him a principled anti-hero and his ongoing rivalry with Luffy makes for a fun and engaging dynamic that adds tension and humor to the story.

One Piece Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2026. It will unleash “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet," the synopsis teases. “Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

Netflix has already confirmed a third season of the series, and has even begun making casting announcements.