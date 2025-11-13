Smoker Arrives In New ONE PIECE Season 2 Live-Action Promo

Smoker Arrives In New ONE PIECE Season 2 Live-Action Promo

Netflix has shared a photo and brief video clip introducing Captain Smoker, who will be played by Callum Kerr in Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece series.

News
By MattThomas - Nov 13, 2025 11:11 PM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

We’re still, unfortunately, months away from the premiere of Netflix’s One Piece Season 2, but the official social media account for the live-action series has been sharing previews of the upcoming season.

Last month, fans were treated to a batch of stills highlighting the various locales the Straw Hats will be visiting as they set sail into the Grand Line. From Whisky Peak to Drum Island, fans will see some of the anime's most iconic places come to life in Season 2. They'll also meet some of the most beloved and notorious characters.

One such character is Smoker, a Marine officer and major recurring character in One Piece. In Netflix's live-action series, Smoker will be played by Callum Kerr, and this week we got our first look at him in live-action form.

Smoker first appears in Loguetown, the "town at the beginning and the end." Loguetown is the primary setting for the Loguetown Arc, which serves as  the final arc of the East Blue Saga and is the last stop before the Grand Line. It marks the beginning phase of the Straw Hat Pirates adventures, and is where Luffy encounters Smoker for the first time and almost gets executed.

Smoker is one of Luffy's earliest and most persistent adversaries, although he's more of an anti-hero than a villain. As a Marine officer, it's his duty to to pursue pirates such as Luffy and the Straw Hats. He consistently shows up throughout the Grand Line and New World arcs, so it's likely that Season 2 won't be the only time we see him in the series.

So why is he called Smoker? It's quite simple really; he ate the Moku Moku no Mi, a Logia-type Devil Fruit that grants him the ability to create, control, and transform into smoke. And if the above video clip didn't already give it away, he is almost always seen smoking a cigar.

Despite hunting the Straw Hats, Smoker is a fan favorite character among One Piece fans. His moral code and tendency to sometimes bend rules for justice make him a principled anti-hero and his ongoing rivalry with Luffy makes for a fun and engaging dynamic that adds tension and humor to the story.

One Piece Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2026. It will unleash “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet," the synopsis teases. “Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey  through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

Netflix has already confirmed a third season of the series, and has even begun making casting announcements.

ONE PIECE Season 3 Casts Major COBRA KAI Star To Play Portgas D. Ace
Related:

ONE PIECE Season 3 Casts Major COBRA KAI Star To Play Portgas D. Ace
ONE PIECE Season 3 Casts Fan-Favorite Bon Clay Character
Recommended For You:

ONE PIECE Season 3 Casts Fan-Favorite Bon Clay Character

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder