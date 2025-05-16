Netflix ONE PIECE Season 2 Video Shows Off Impressive Loguetown Set

Netflix's One Piece series will bring many of the iconic locations from the manga/anime to life in its second season, including Loguetown.

While fans have yet to see an official trailer for One Piece Season 2, Netflix has been sharing behind the scenes videos with the cast and crew of the series, teasing massive sets with intricate and faithful designs.

This week, the official One Piece social channels shared a new video giving us our best look yet at Loguetown. Actress Charithra Chandran, who joins the cast of One Piece to portray Miss Wednesday, is our tour guide, taking us through this incredible set.

Although we're getting a quick guide through the streets and shops, it's clear that Netflix has put a ton of effort into designing a faithful recreation of this iconic city. From the Loguetown Opera to Ipponmatsu's arms shop, there's so much attention to detail. There are also plenty of hidden easter eggs for fans to take note of.

The secrets of Loguetown are about to be unveiled! 🏴‍☠️ Let Charithra Chandran, our Miss Wednesday, take you on a tour through this incredible set, where every corner holds a story. Can you spot all the hidden gems? 😆 🌊 Don't miss TUDUM live on May 31st, streaming on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/OD1IoiI84C — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) May 15, 2025

One of the surprises fans have taken note of in the video is the play that is being shown at the Loguetown Opera. Titled "Hero of the Marines," it appears that the events of the God Valley Incident have been turned into an award-winning, presumably propgandized, show. A four-star review deems it "a historically accurate musical depiction of the God Valley Incident." It's a fun little nod to the relatively unknown event mentioned in the manga, and a great example of the easter eggs that await when the series returns for its second season.

Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece series will transition into the Grand Line, covering the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga. This will see the introduction of many notable characters from the manga, including numerous Baroque Works agents, Miss Wednesday (Nefertari Vivi), Dr. Kureha, Dr. Hiriluk, the beloved Tony Tony Chopper, and Miss All Sunday (Nico Robin).

Netflix has still not announced when One Piece Season 2 will premiere, although many believe it could be sometime this year, or early 2026 at the latest.

We should get more news on One Piece Season 2, including a possible premiere date and formal trailer, at Netflix Tudum Live later this month. As the post mentions, Tudum Live 2025 will take place on May 31st and can be streamed on Netflix.