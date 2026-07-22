Sakamoto Days Is Officially Entering Its Endgame, And The Climax Begins With Issue #35 This Week

Sakamoto Days is officially on the clock. This year's 34th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump announced on July 20th that Yuto Suzuki's hitman action-comedy is heading into its climax, and the final stretch begins with issue #35, on sale July 26th.

The banner isn't a shock if you've been keeping up. The manga has been running its self-declared "final battle" since August 2025, with Taro Sakamoto squaring off against Slur, the man who's been pulling the assassin world's strings from the shadows. Anime News Network relayed the announcement from the magazine's pages, and the wording matters: Jump only hangs the climax label on a series when the true finish line is in sight.

So how much road is left? Not much!

How Long Do Jump Climax Runs Usually Last?

Jump has two very different ending flags. The soft one can run for YEARS: One Piece declared its Final Saga back in 2022 and is still going strong four years later, and My Hero Academia spent about three years inside its announced final act before wrapping in 2024. The climax notice is the other kind. When Jujutsu Kaisen got its wind-down announcement in August 2024, the final chapter landed about five weeks later.

Sakamoto Days is 267 chapters deep. ComicBook.com notes fans have done the math on Jump's milestone habit: three more weekly chapters would put the finale at chapter 270 on August 2nd. That's fan speculation, NOT an announcement. Shueisha hasn't confirmed a final chapter count or an end date, and a climax banner in the middle of the last fight doesn't leave much room for a long goodbye.

If the guess holds, Suzuki would call it at chapter 270, one shy of where Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped.

The road here was quick by Jump standards. Suzuki tested the concept with a one-shot in Jump Giga in December 2019, and the weekly series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in November 2020: the deadliest hitman alive retires for love, gains a few pounds, and settles into running a corner store with his family. Five and a half years later, that premise has carried nearly 270 chapters.

The anime sent the numbers through the roof, too. The manga stood at 7 million copies in circulation in December 2024. By August 2025, after season 1's two cours had aired, that figure passed 15 million across the first 23 volumes. A live-action film opened in Japan on April 29th and pulled in 1.5 billion yen (about $9.58 million US) over its first eight days, and the Sakamoto Holidays spinoff has been running since July 2024.

Where Does This Leave The Anime?

If you're an anime-only viewer, don't panic. TMS Entertainment's season 1 ran 22 episodes across two cours in 2025, premiering on TV Tokyo on January 11th with a same-day global release on Netflix, and Part 2 following that July. The finale signed off right as Sakamoto and Shin lined up their infiltration of the JCC, the assassin academy at the heart of the story's middle stretch. In manga terms, that's roughly 75 chapters in.

Run that against a story finishing somewhere around 270, and the show has covered barely a quarter of it. Season 2 picks up from that cliffhanger in January 2027, and the production team gets something most long-running shonen adaptations never had: a finished story to pace everything against, with no catch-up hiatus looming and no risk of overtaking the source material.

One heads-up for the anime-only crowd: once the final chapter lands, the spoilers won't wait for January 2027. If you'd rather read ahead than dodge hashtags for a year and a half, the full series is available in English through VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app and MANGA Plus.

An ending on the page doesn't slow a franchise like this down, either. Demon Slayer wrapped its manga in 2020 and was still smashing box-office records five years later with Infinity Castle. Jujutsu Kaisen finished in 2024, and its third season just hit streaming in July. Sakamoto Days heads into its finale with a growing anime, a live-action hit, and a spinoff still running. The franchise isn't going anywhere!

Watching a hit series stick its landing in real time is one of the best parts of following Jump week to week, and we're about to get another one. What do you think? Does chapter 270 give Suzuki enough room to close out every thread? What has to happen in the finale for Sakamoto Days to go down as a top-tier Jump run?

Sound off in the comments below!

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