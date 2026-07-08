JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 Finally Hits Streaming: Hulu This Friday, Netflix Later This Month

If you've been waiting to binge the Culling Game, your wait is nearly over. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 hits Hulu this Friday, July 10th, and then goes worldwide on Netflix on July 22nd.

Hulu gets all 12 episodes in both subbed and dubbed versions for U.S. viewers. Netflix's drop covers the rest of the world twelve days later. The official Netflix Anime account confirmed dubs will be available there too, announcing the date with an appropriately dramatic "DOMAIN EXPANSION."

DOMAIN EXPANSION.



JUJUTSU KAISEN The Culling Game Part 1 goes global on Netflix, arriving July 22! Dubs available. pic.twitter.com/6gqJuWhn1L — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 2, 2026

Season 3, officially The Culling Game Part 1, aired in Japan from January 9th to March 27th this year, with MAPPA back in the studio chair and Shota Goshozono returning to direct after Season 2. It opened with a double episode, closed with an extended one, and features King Gnu's "AIZO" as its opening theme.

Story-wise, this is the arc fans have been waiting on since the Shibuya Incident wrecked everything in Season 2. With Gojo sealed away in the Prison Realm, Yuji and the surviving sorcerers are forced into the Culling Game, Kenjaku's nationwide death tournament where players fight inside walled-off colonies across Japan. It's the darkest, most sprawling stretch of Gege Akutami's story so far, and the season adapts the first half of it. The reception backed it up, too: Episode 4 became the highest-rated episode in series history on IMDb back in January.

If you were hoping Disney+ would pick it up internationally, don't hold your breath. The service only carries the series through Season 2 in most regions, so Netflix's July 22nd rollout is the international catch-up window. A handful of Asian territories, including Japan, already have Season 3 on Netflix under separate licensing, and Crunchyroll subscribers have had the simulcast since January.

Why does this matter now? Season 4, The Culling Game Part 2, is already in production at MAPPA, with its first teaser landing last month and Takeru Sato stepping up as director. Remember, the gap between Seasons 2 and 3 stretched over two years, and a huge chunk of the audience watches on Netflix and Hulu rather than a simulcast service. These drops will be that audience's first chance to catch up before Part 2 arrives, and I'd bet both platforms know exactly what they're doing lining them up in the same month.

Are you diving into the Culling Game on Friday, or holding out for the Netflix drop with the rest of the world? Let me know in the comments below!

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