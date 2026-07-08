JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 Finally Hits Streaming: Hulu This Friday, Netflix Later This Month

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 Finally Hits Streaming: Hulu This Friday, Netflix Later This Month

The Culling Game is coming home! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 streams on Hulu starting this week, then goes global on Netflix later this month, with dubs for both!

News
By NateBest - Jul 08, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Jujutsu Kaisen

If you've been waiting to binge the Culling Game, your wait is nearly over. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 hits Hulu this Friday, July 10th, and then goes worldwide on Netflix on July 22nd.

Hulu gets all 12 episodes in both subbed and dubbed versions for U.S. viewers. Netflix's drop covers the rest of the world twelve days later. The official Netflix Anime account confirmed dubs will be available there too, announcing the date with an appropriately dramatic "DOMAIN EXPANSION."

Season 3, officially The Culling Game Part 1, aired in Japan from January 9th to March 27th this year, with MAPPA back in the studio chair and Shota Goshozono returning to direct after Season 2. It opened with a double episode, closed with an extended one, and features King Gnu's "AIZO" as its opening theme.

Story-wise, this is the arc fans have been waiting on since the Shibuya Incident wrecked everything in Season 2. With Gojo sealed away in the Prison Realm, Yuji and the surviving sorcerers are forced into the Culling Game, Kenjaku's nationwide death tournament where players fight inside walled-off colonies across Japan. It's the darkest, most sprawling stretch of Gege Akutami's story so far, and the season adapts the first half of it. The reception backed it up, too: Episode 4 became the highest-rated episode in series history on IMDb back in January.

If you were hoping Disney+ would pick it up internationally, don't hold your breath. The service only carries the series through Season 2 in most regions, so Netflix's July 22nd rollout is the international catch-up window. A handful of Asian territories, including Japan, already have Season 3 on Netflix under separate licensing, and Crunchyroll subscribers have had the simulcast since January.

Why does this matter now? Season 4, The Culling Game Part 2, is already in production at MAPPA, with its first teaser landing last month and Takeru Sato stepping up as director. Remember, the gap between Seasons 2 and 3 stretched over two years, and a huge chunk of the audience watches on Netflix and Hulu rather than a simulcast service. These drops will be that audience's first chance to catch up before Part 2 arrives, and I'd bet both platforms know exactly what they're doing lining them up in the same month.

Are you diving into the Culling Game on Friday, or holding out for the Netflix drop with the rest of the world? Let me know in the comments below!

Keep Reading On AnimeMojo

Never miss a story! Set AnimeMojo.com as a preferred source on Google
About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
Nate is the mastermind behind what is AnimeMojo.com, including designing and developing the entire site from scratch. Nate was introduced to anime through Dragon Ball Z and Cartoon Network's "Toonami" back around 2000. He quickly became hooked on the animation style and martial art/action sequences. Some of his favorite shows include DBZ, Cowboy Bebop and several of the classic anime films such as Ghost In The Shell, Akira and Ninja Scrolls.

His other love, comics, has found a presence on the web as well in www.ComicBookMovie.com.

When not on the computer, Nate enjoys working out, playing games, reading and spending time with his family.
Crunchyroll Reveals It's Fall 2026 Schedule And Dates For It's Anime Catalog
Related:

Crunchyroll Reveals It's Fall 2026 Schedule And Dates For It's Anime Catalog
Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble Adds Kenjaku And Naoya As Bosses In The Game
Recommended For You:

Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble Adds Kenjaku And Naoya As Bosses In The Game

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder