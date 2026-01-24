JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 Episode 4 Scores An Astounding 9.8 On IMDb, Highest Rated In Series History

Jujutsu Kaisen continues to dominate many anime conversations in early 2026, and episode 4 of season 3 titled Perfect Preparation has just etched itself into record books. As of late January, the episode sits at a near-perfect 9.8/10 on IMDb with thousands of votes, surpassing every prior entry in the series and tying it with several Attack on Titan heavy-hitters for the second-highest-rated anime episode overall on the platform.To put that in perspective, JJK has racked up eight episodes at 9.6/10 across its run, mostly from season 2's Shibuya Incident highs. But Perfect Preparation edges them out, landing in elite company where only three episodes have cracked 9.9: Vinland Saga's End of the Prologue, Avatar: The Last Airbender's Sozin's Comet Part 4, and Hunter x Hunter's Anger x and x Light. With votes still pouring in (over 17K at last check), there's real potential for it to climb even higher.

The episode adapts manga chapters 148-153 in a the usual 28ish minute package, focusing heavily on Maki Zen'in's arc during the Culling Game setup. Without spoiling the beats, it delivers a major character showcase with intense family confrontations, brutal combat, and a stylistic Kill Bill homage that has Western fans calling it perfect in pacing, animation, music, and emotional payoff. Reviews on IMDb and socials gush over the fight choreography, detailed impact frames, and how it elevates Maki to beast-mode status.

Yet the acclaim and praise for the episode isn't universal across the globe. Japanese viewers have voiced noticeable pushback, with some criticizing the episode for prioritizing flashy action over emotional depth, "lost" character nuance, and what they see as overdone cinematic flourishes. Forums and social threads highlight a cultural split: overseas praise centers on spectacle and Maki's badass moments, while some in Japan argue it sacrifices subtlety for hype. Polygon and other outlets have covered the divide, noting how adaptation choices (like condensing arcs or stylistic liberties) fuel the debate.

This success and small controversy comes at an interesting point in season 3, which kicked off earlier this month on January 9th on MBS/TBS (Crunchyroll sub release January 8th, weekly Thursdays at 8:30 AM PT), is adapting the Culling Game arc and appears split into two cours of roughly 12-13 episodes each. Episode 5 drops January 29th, so there's plenty of runway and time for more peaks (or valleys). The series as a whole has trended upward in ratings since season 2's Shibuya masterclass, and this early standout suggests MAPPA's still firing on all cylinders.

For newcomers jumping in to JJK after the hype, the premise of the anime boils down to high-stakes supernatural battles: Yuji Itadori swallows one of Ryomen Sukuna's cursed fingers, becoming the vessel for the King of Curses. To contain the threat, he joins Jujutsu sorcerers who fight Curses which are manifestations of negative human emotions using Cursed Energy.

Whether the episode Perfect Preparation holds its spot or gets bumped higher, it's clear JJK's third season is delivering must-watch television. Stream it on Crunchyroll, catch up if you're behind, and brace for whatever the Culling Game throws next. As always, stay tuned to for more updates as we get them!