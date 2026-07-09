JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4 Skipped Anime Expo, But There's A Date To Keep An Eye On

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4 Skipped Anime Expo, But There's A Date To Keep An Eye On

No Season 4 news at Anime Expo, but don't panic. Between Yuji's voice actor teasing a short wait and JUJU FES 2026 next month, the Jujutsu Kaisen reveals are on their way!

News
By NateBest - Jul 09, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen threw a birthday party at Anime Expo 2026, and Season 4 didn't show up. The franchise's panel filled Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, July 5th, but fans hoping for a release window, a new teaser, or even a key visual walked away empty-handed.

The panel, "Celebrating 5 Years of Curses," was a TOHO animation anniversary retrospective rather than a news event. Junya Enoki and Adam McArthur, Yuji's Japanese and English voice actors, looked back on five years of the anime and shared behind-the-scenes stories from Season 3's biggest battles. Good fun by all accounts, per Screen Rant, but zero new footage.

The one crumb came from Enoki himself, who told the crowd the wait for Season 4 would be "only a little bit." Make of a live-interpreted tease what you will, but it lines up with what we already know: the season is in active production.

Here's a quick recap of where things officially stand. Season 4, The Culling Game Part 2, was greenlit back in March, right after the Season 3 finale aired in Japan. Then on June 19th, MAPPA's 15th anniversary livestream gave us the first teaser and a director change: Takeru Sato, assistant director on Season 3, takes the chair while Shota Goshozono moves up to chief director. No window was attached.

So when's the next real shot at news? Circle August 29th and 30th on your calendar. JUJU FES 2026, the two-day event at K-Arena Yokohama, is billed as the finale of the anime's 5th anniversary celebration and the franchise's largest event yet.

The lineup is stacked: Enoki, Yuichi Nakamura, Takahiro Sakurai, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Junichi Suwabe, Daisuke Namikawa, and more, with live dubbing stages and performances from the anime's opening and ending artists.

Japanese anniversary events are exactly where this franchise likes to drop its bombshells, and if a Season 4 date is coming this year, that stage is a good bet. That said, nobody at TOHO or MAPPA has actually promised news there, so manage your expectations appropriately.

In the meantime, the timing of the quiet stretch isn't accidental: Season 3 hits Hulu this Friday and goes global on Netflix on July 22nd, so the catch-up window is officially open before Part 2 arrives.

Did Anime Expo drop the ball by booking an arena panel with no reveal, or is JUJU FES the right stage for the big announcement? Share your thoughts in the comments!

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NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
Nate is the mastermind behind what is AnimeMojo.com, including designing and developing the entire site from scratch. Nate was introduced to anime through Dragon Ball Z and Cartoon Network's "Toonami" back around 2000. He quickly became hooked on the animation style and martial art/action sequences. Some of his favorite shows include DBZ, Cowboy Bebop and several of the classic anime films such as Ghost In The Shell, Akira and Ninja Scrolls.

His other love, comics, has found a presence on the web as well in www.ComicBookMovie.com.

When not on the computer, Nate enjoys working out, playing games, reading and spending time with his family.
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