JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4 Officially Announced, The Culling Game Continues With Part 2

Hot on the heels of its Season 3 finale, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has received the green light for a fourth season. The official series X account made the announcement confirming that production is underway and that Season 4 will pick up directly with The Culling Game Part 2. No release date, new cast details, or additional staff information was revealed at the time of the announcement, but fans wasted no time celebrating the continuation of one of the most intense arcs in the series.

Season 3, directed by Shota Goshozono at studio MAPPA, wrapped up its run with an extended 27-minute finale titled “Sendai Colony.” The cour focused on Yuta Okkotsu’s battles within the deadly game orchestrated by Kenjaku, setting up higher stakes and darker developments for the sorcerers involved. With the first half of the Culling Game now behind us, Season 4 promises to dive deeper into the remaining colonies, escalating confrontations, and the looming threat of Sukuna’s full involvement. Many expect major character moments and large-scale fights that have become hallmarks of the franchise.

Studio MAPPA has handled all television seasons so far, maintaining the high-octane animation and fluid action sequences that helped turn Jujutsu Kaisen into a global phenomenon. Returning key personnel from Season 2 and 3 include Hiroshi Seko on series composition, Hiromi Niwa on character design, and Yoshimasa Teuri composing the music. While no changes to the core creative team have been announced for Season 4, MAPPA’s track record suggests they will continue prioritizing quality even as the story grows more complex and demanding.

Crunchyroll currently streams all three seasons of the TV anime as well as the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film, making the entire mainline story accessible to international audiences. The platform is expected to simulcast Season 4 once an air date is confirmed. For now, fans are left speculating on a potential 2027 window, as Japanese TV slots appear booked well into early next year.

The Culling Game Part 2 is widely anticipated to deliver some of the manga’s most memorable sequences, including expanded roles for key characters and clashes that could reshape the power balance across Japan. The arc’s blend of strategic battles, emotional weight, and jaw-dropping animation potential has kept readers and viewers hooked, and the anime’s adaptation so far has earned praise for capturing both the spectacle and the quieter character moments.

The quick announcement after the Season 3 finale demonstrates strong confidence from MAPPA and the production committee. While details remain scarce, the confirmation alone has reignited excitement across the fandom. Many are already discussing potential new key visuals, trailer timing, and how the anime will handle the increasing complexity of the manga’s later chapters.

In the meantime, viewers can revisit the first three seasons and the movie on Crunchyroll to refresh on the rules of the Culling Game and the current state of Itadori, Megumi, Yuta, and the rest of the cast. The heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise curses continues, and Season 4 looks set to raise the bar even higher.

With no firm release date yet, speculation will likely fill the coming months. Whether it arrives in early 2027 or receives a surprise adjustment, one thing is clear: the world of Jujutsu Kaisen is far from finished, and the deadliest game is only getting started. Will you be watching it?