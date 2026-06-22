JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4 Reveals Its First Teaser Trailer And Names A New Director

Okay, this is the one a lot of us have been refreshing our feeds for. MAPPA just unveiled the very first teaser for JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2, and it arrived with a real surprise attached. According to Anime News Network, the studio premiered the footage on June 19 during its 15th Anniversary Lineup Reveal stream, and it confirmed a brand new director steering the next chapter.

If you only have a second, here are the two beats that matter. We finally have moving footage, and the staff chart has shifted at the top. Let me walk through both, because the angle here is what is new, not the fact that Season 4 exists. We already covered the official announcement back in March, and you can revisit that below.

What The Teaser Actually Shows

The preview leans into the marquee fights fans have been waiting to see animated. ANN notes the teaser highlights Hakari squaring off against Kashimo, the kind of high-voltage gambling-fueled brawl that reads as borderline impossible to draw, let alone animate. It also teases Yuki Tsukumo and Choso clashing with Kenjaku, which is a confrontation that carries enormous weight for the back half of this story. Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and Maki Zenin all appear as the Culling Game pushes deeper into its endgame.

One important note for anyone hoping to circle a date on the calendar. The teaser states the anime is in production, but it does not give a release window yet. So treat any specific premiere month you see floating around as fan speculation until MAPPA says otherwise. The studio is clearly building hype first and locking the schedule later, which is pretty standard for a tentpole project of this size.

A New Director Takes The Reins

Here is the headline change behind the camera. Takeru Sato, who served as an assistant director on Season 3, steps up as the new director for The Culling Game Part 2. Sato is not a stranger to the medium either, having directed ZOMBIE LAND SAGA: Yumeginga Paradise, so he arrives with his own track record rather than as a total unknown.

That does not mean the old guard is gone. Shota Goshozono, who directed Season 2 and played a major creative role on Season 3, moves up into a chief director role. So think of it less as a clean break and more as a promotion chain. The person who shaped the recent look of the show is still overseeing things from a higher chair, while a trusted lieutenant takes day-to-day command. For a franchise this scrutinized, that continuity matters, and it should ease some of the nerves fans get whenever a staff change gets announced.

Where The Culling Game Fits, And A Little History

For anyone who needs a refresher, the Culling Game is the brutal survival arc that kicks off after the devastation of the Shibuya Incident. Sorcerers and reincarnated threats are forced into a deadly point-scoring battle royale spread across sealed-off zones, and the stakes for Yuji and his allies could not be higher. Part 2 carries that momentum forward, which is exactly why those Hakari and Kenjaku fights in the teaser landed so hard.

A bit of context for newer fans, because the scale here is genuinely wild. JUJUTSU KAISEN began as Gege Akutami's manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018 and wrapped its serialized run in 2024, and the series has rocketed past 150 million copies in circulation. MAPPA, the studio behind the anime, also happens to be the powerhouse responsible for the final seasons of Attack on Titan, which tells you the kind of pedigree this production carries. The anime's reputation for jaw-dropping fight choreography is a huge part of why a single teaser can dominate timelines for days.

Don't get me wrong, I would have loved a release date in this reveal. But a first teaser plus a confirmed director is a meaningful step, and it tells us the project is genuinely moving rather than stuck in development limbo. The new staff structure reads like a smart hedge: fresh energy at the helm, experienced hands still watching over the whole thing.

So now I want to hear from you. Which Culling Game matchup are you most desperate to see MAPPA animate, the Hakari versus Kashimo chaos or the Choso and Yuki strike at Kenjaku? And how do you feel about the director shuffle heading into Part 2? Drop your take in the comments, and keep it locked here for the moment that premiere window finally gets confirmed.

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