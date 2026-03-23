JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 Adds Hiroki Tōchi, Nana Mizuki, And Yukihiro Nozuyama To Cast For Extended Episode

The Culling Game arc in Jujutsu Kaisen is reaching its climax in style. The staff for the anime adaptation revealed three new cast members in a fresh trailer for the 12th and final episode of Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1. The episode will air as an extended 27-minute special on March 26th, giving the team extra time to deliver a satisfying close to the first half of this intense story arc.

Hiroki Tōchi joins as Ryū Ishigori, Nana Mizuki voices Takako Uro, and Yukihiro Nozuyama plays Kurourushi. These characters play key roles in the high-stakes battles unfolding during the Culling Game, and their addition brings even more star power to an already stacked voice cast. Fans have been speculating about these roles for months, and the official confirmation has generated plenty of excitement ahead of the finale.

The season kicked off with a one-hour special on January 8th, combining the first two episodes before regular weekly broadcasts began on Tokyo MX and other channels. Crunchyroll has been simulcasting worldwide (outside Asia) and providing an English dub, making the series accessible to global audiences as the Culling Game escalates. The extended finale timing feels like a deliberate choice to give the arc a proper send-off before the story moves into its next phase.

Shōta Goshozono returned to direct at MAPPA after helming the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death movie. Hiroshi Seko oversees and writes the series scripts, while Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa handle character designs. Yoshimasa Terui composes the music. King Gnu provides the powerful opening theme “AIZO,” and jo0ji performs the ending “Yoake no Uta” (Song of Dawn). The team has delivered consistently strong animation and storytelling throughout the season, raising expectations for how they will handle the finale’s intense confrontations and emotional beats.

This season adapts the early stages of the Culling Game from Gege Akutami’s original manga, which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from March 2018 until its conclusion in September 2024. The arc shifts the story into a deadly game of survival with complex rules, new players, and high-stakes battles that test even the strongest sorcerers. The first two seasons laid the groundwork, with Season 1 introducing the world and core cast, and Season 2 diving deep into the Hidden Inventory and Shibuya Incident arcs. Compilation films like JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie and the more recent Execution film have kept the franchise in theaters, while the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie in 2021 expanded the universe further.

The addition of these three new voices for the finale adds fresh energy to an already stellar cast. Hiroki Tōchi brings his deep, commanding presence to Ryū Ishigori, a formidable opponent whose personality and abilities have been highly anticipated. Nana Mizuki, known for her powerful and versatile performances, steps into the role of Takako Uro, adding depth to one of the arc’s most intriguing fighters. Yukihiro Nozuyama voices Kurourushi, whose unique design and combat style promise some of the season’s most visually striking sequences.

The Culling Game has pushed the series into new territory with its complex rules, multiple battlefields, and moral dilemmas. The extended runtime for the finale suggests the team wants to give key moments room to breathe, whether through expanded action choreography or quieter character-focused scenes. Crunchyroll’s ongoing simulcast and dub mean fans around the world can experience the conclusion together without delay.

The Jujutsu Kaisen franchise continues to grow in popularity years after the manga’s end. The anime has introduced the story to millions of new fans, while the manga’s digital and print releases through Viz Media and MANGA Plus keep the original work accessible. With Season 3 wrapping its first half, anticipation is already building for whatever comes next in the Culling Game storyline.

The new cast announcements and extended episode format show MAPPA’s commitment to delivering a high-quality adaptation that respects the source material while giving it room to shine on screen. The Culling Game arc has tested characters and viewers alike with its brutality and clever twists, and the finale looks set to deliver a memorable payoff.

Mark your calendars for March 26th. Whether you have followed the series from the beginning or jumped in more recently, the final episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 promises to be a highlight of the year. The sorcerers’ battles are far from over, and this extended episode is the perfect way to close out the first part of the arc before the next chapter begins. The Jujutsu world keeps expanding, and the excitement shows no signs of slowing down. Will you be watching it?