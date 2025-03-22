DISNEY TWISTED-WONDERLAND THE ANIMATION Promo Video Teases Season 1's "Heartslabyul Arc"

As a huge Disney enthusiast, I'm eagerly looking forward to Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation. The upcoming anime series, based on the mobile video game of the same name, is set to debut in Japan this October.

For those unfamiliar, Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation is an anime adaptation of the manga series that's based on the Japanese mobile game created by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan. In the game, players are summoned by a magic mirror to Twisted Wonderland, where they arrive at Night Raven College, a prestigious arcane academy that's home to various dorms that are based on different Disney properties. Heartslabyul Dorm, which will be the focus of the anime's first season, is "twisted" from Alice in Wonderland.

With just a few months to go, Disney Japan has shared the first promo video for the series. The trailer was shown at AnimeJapan this weekend, teasing Season 1's Heartslabyul arc and introducing us to new protagonist Yuuken Enma, a second-year high school student and skilled kendo practioner.

Each arc of the manga focuses on one of Night Raven College's seven houses and features a new protagonist in the position of player character "Yuu." What remains unclear is if Yuuken will serve as the protagonist for all three seasons of the anime or if we'll be getting a new protagonist each season. Yuuken Ena is voiced by Yohei Azakami (Lewis Smith in Brave Bang Bravern!).

The trailer also confirms the mobile game's theme song Piece of my world" by Disney Twisted-Wonderland voice actor group Night Ravens will also serve as the series' opening thee. Takumi Ozawa, who composed the music for the original mobile game, is also composing music for the anime series.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland's first Season 1, "Episode of Heartslabyul," is an adaptation of the Heartslabyul arc from the manga. It has already been confirmed that the series will adapt the "Episode of Savanaclaw" (twisted from The Lion King) and "Episode of Octavinelle" (twisted from The Little Mermaid) arcs.

It was previously confirmed that the game's original cast members will reprise their roles in the anime, including:

Riddle Rosehearts voiced by Natsuki Hanae

voiced by Natsuki Hanae Ace Trappola voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita

voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita Deuce Spade voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi

voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi Trey Clover voiced by Ryota Suzuki

voiced by Ryota Suzuki Cater Diamond voiced by Tatsuyuki Kobayashi

voiced by Tatsuyuki Kobayashi Dire Crowley voiced by Mitsuru Miyamoto

voiced by Mitsuru Miyamoto Grim voiced by Noriaki Sugiyama

Disney Twisted-Wonderland "Episode of Heartslabyul" will premiere on Disney+ in Japan this October, with the other episodes following at undisclosed dates. There's been no word on if the series will come to the United States, but if you're interested VIZ Media does publish the English-language version of the manga. The Volume 1 synopsis for "Book of Heartslabyul" reads:

Yu is whisked away to Night Raven College, an arcane academy in the world of Twisted Wonderland. Stranded until he can find a way home, Yu is allowed to stay on campus despite having no magic of his own. But when his new friends land him in trouble with the headmage, his future at the school looks bleak. Now Yu’s fate hinges on bringing together a pair of argumentative first-years and a fire-breathing monster cat…

Takahiro Natori (TOKYO MEW MEW NEW) is serving as chief director for Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation and is in charge of series composition with Shin Katagai (The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible) directing the series at studios Yumeta Company and Graphinica.