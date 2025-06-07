DISNEY TWISTED-WONDERLAND Tie-In Manga And Novel Announced By VIZ Media

VIZ Media has announced plans to release both a manga and novel adaptation of various arcs from the hit mobile game Disney Twisted-Wonderland, which is also being adapted into an anime.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jun 07, 2025 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

This week, VIZ Media shared a slew of exciting announcements on social media, revealing two tie-ins to the Disney Twisted-Wonderland mobile game arriving in 2026.

For those unfamiliar, Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a mobile narrative adventure game developed by  f4samurai and published by Aniplex in collaboration with Walt Disney Japan. In the game, players are transported to the magical world of Twisted Wonderland where they arrive at Night Raven College, an academy for training mages with dormitories themed after a different Disney villain. The narrative unfolds through chapters, each focusing on a different dorm and its characters.

Up first will be Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Usurper from the Wilds, a novel based on the second major story arc (Book 2) of the mobile game. This arc primarily focuses on the Savanaclaw Dorm, led by Leona Kingscholar who is modeled after Scar from The Lion King. As VIZ Media notes, the novel will also include a fold-out poster with art drawn by Yana Toboso, creator of Black Butler

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Usurper from the Wilds will be released in January 2026.

Arriving a few months later is Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga–Book of Scarabia, a comic inspired by the fourth arc (Book 4) of the game. This arc delves into the Scarabia dormitory, which draws inspiration from Disney's AladdinDisney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga–Book of Scarabia will be released in March 2026.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland was first released in Japan in 2020, while an English version became available in the U.S. in January 2022. Featuring designs by Black Butler creator Yana Toboso, the game has garnered significant popularity.

An anime adaptation of Disney Twisted-Wonderland is slated to premiere exclusively on Disney+ in October 2025. Officially titled Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, the series will consist of three seasons, each adapting a different arc from the game.

Season 1, Episode of Heartslabyul, covers the game's initial story arc and showcases designs influenced by Alice in Wonderland. Season 2, Episode of Savanaclaw, will bring the second arc to life, while Episode of Octavinelle adapts the third major story arc, transporting viewers to Octavinelle, an area inspired by Ursula and the world of The Little Mermaid.

