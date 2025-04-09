ATTACK ON TITAN - Beyond The Walls World Tour Kicks Off This Weekend

Although it's been a few years since the Attack on Titan manga and anime series came to an end, the franchise remains incredibly popular among fans. Deemed one of the greatest anime series of all time, fans can soon revisit the world of Titans for a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.

The Attack on Titan - Beyond the Walls tour kicks off this weekend, with the first stop in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. Celebrating both the anime and its music, the concert features a fusion of rock and orchestral music, vocal performances, and visuals, "creating a fully immersive experience to transport attendees straight into the heart of the Attack on Titan universe."

Attack on Titan - Beyond the Walls will feature the internationally acclaimed soundtrack composed by Hiroyuki Sawano (Seasons 1-3 and The Final Season) and Kohta Yamamoto (The Final Season). Fans can look forward to hearing their favorite tracks from the series, including "at'aek ON taitn," "counter・attack-mankind," "Apple Seed," and "Footsteps of Doom" performed by world-class musicians and a symphonic orchestra. The music will be accompanied by synchronized scenes from the anime series.

“I am thrilled that it has been decided that we will be holding Attack on Titan concerts overseas," said composer Hiroyuki Sawano. "The music of “Attack on Titan” has become a very important part of my musical career, and I am feeling fortunate that people all over the world are going to be able to enjoy my music through the series. The anime has come to an end, but I believe that this concert is a great opportunity to reunite the fans with the anime once more, and I think it will be a kind of a unique stage that could only happen with an overseas performance. I hope everyone can fully enjoy this opportunity.”

A veteran of the industry, Kohta Yamamoto has worked on numerous anime, dramas, and commercials. While he's perhaps best known for his work on the soundtrack of Attack on Titan: The Final Season, he's also composed music for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga/Shimane Illuminati Saga, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, and Kingdom (3rd, 4th, and 5th series).

Attack on Titan anime producer Tetsuya Kinoshita revealed he's been trying for many years to bring the concert overseas. With Attack on Titan - Beyond the Walls, the dream of an overseas concert is now a reality.

"More than 10 years have passed since the anime was broadcast, and we are overjoyed to be able to hold the official anime concert in world-famous halls such as Carnegie Hall in New York, the Sydney Opera House, the Palais des Congrès in Paris, and Wembley Arena in London," said producer Tetsuya Kinoshita.

The Attack on Titan - Beyond the Walls tour will make multiple stops in the U.S. Following its weekend in Los Angeles, the concert will head to San Francisco's Davies Symphony Hall on April 17th. Other stops include Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA (April 23rd), Capital One Hall in Washington, D.C. (May 4th), Wang Theatre in Boston, MA (May 6th), and Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, FL (August 30th). The North American tour will conclude with a final show at Carnegie Hall in New York on November 1st. The tour will then head overseas to Europe.

Full tour dates and ticket info can be found here.