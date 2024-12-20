ATTACK ON TITAN: THE LAST ATTACK Gets New Teaser Trailer, Artwork, And Official Release Dates

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have officially unveiled the theatrical release schedule for the highly anticipated omnibus anime film Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK. This cinematic event will bring the climactic final two episodes of the acclaimed anime series to theaters worldwide, offering fans an unforgettable opportunity to witness the epic conclusion on the big screen.

The dark and gripping fantasy saga that has captivated millions around the globe is set to make a monumental return! Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK combines the final chapters of the anime into one supersized cinematic presentation, bringing the series' emotionally charged and action-packed finale to life like never before. For North American audiences, the one-day-only theatrical event will occur on February 10, 2024, in the United States and Canada. The film will be available in two formats: Japanese with English subtitles and an English-dubbed version, catering to the diverse preferences of the franchise's dedicated fanbase.

In addition to its North American debut, the film is set to roll out in select countries worldwide beginning in February. Here are the official release dates:

February 6: Australia, New Zealand

Australia, New Zealand February 10: United States, Canada

United States, Canada February 12: Finland

Finland February 13: Spain

Spain February 20: Denmark, The Netherlands

Denmark, The Netherlands February 21: Norway, Sweden

Norway, Sweden February 25: Germany

Germany February 26: United Kingdom, Ireland

United Kingdom, Ireland March 1: France

France March 3: Italy

Based on Hajime Isayama's award-winning manga, Attack on Titan is a tale of survival, humanity, and the unrelenting quest for freedom. The story takes place in a world where the remnants of humanity are forced to live behind towering walls to protect themselves from man-eating giants known as Titans. The series' protagonist, Eren Jaeger, is driven by a personal vendetta after witnessing his mother's death at the hands of these monstrous creatures. His journey, filled with triumphs and tragedies, has been marked by profound revelations about the Titans and the world itself.

Since its anime debut in 2013, Attack on Titan has achieved extraordinary acclaim. Across its four seasons, the series has garnered both critical and audience praise, with three seasons earning a perfect 100% critic score and over 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also secured a spot among IMDb's top 250 TV shows, currently ranked at #23, underscoring its widespread appeal and cultural significance.

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK promises to deliver a heart-stopping conclusion to the saga. The official synopsis provides a glimpse into the stakes and intensity of the finale:

Humanity lived quietly behind massive walls built to protect themselves from the threat of monstrous creatures called Titans. Their century of peace was shattered by an attack on their city, leaving a young child, Eren Jaeger, motherless and vowing revenge on the Titans.

Years after joining the Survey Corps, Eren faces a deadly foe and ultimately gains a special ability that unveils a new truth about the world he knows…

After venturing beyond the walls and being separated from his comrades, Eren finds himself inspired by this new truth and plots the "Rumbling," a terrifying plan to eradicate every living thing in the world. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, a motley crew of Eren's former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission. The only question is, can they stop him?

This gripping narrative will explore themes of sacrifice, morality, and the fine line between hero and villain. Fans can expect breathtaking visuals, intense action sequences, and an emotional depth that has become synonymous with the series.

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK is helmed by a team of accomplished creators who have played an instrumental role in bringing this complex and visually stunning story to life. Directed by Yûichirô Hayashi, the film features character design by Tomohiro Kishi and art direction by Kuniaki Nemoto. Chief animation direction is led by Daisuke Ninuma, and Masato Yoshitake does editing. The evocative musical score is composed by KOHTA YAMAMOTO and Hiroyuki Sawano, whose work has been pivotal in heightening the series' emotional impact. Animation production is handled by the renowned studio MAPPA, ensuring a visual spectacle that lives up to the series' reputation.

As the Attack on Titan saga comes to a close, this theatrical release celebrates the series' legacy and bids farewell to its beloved characters and world. Fans who have followed Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and the rest of the Survey Corps will finally witness the resolution of a story that has explored the best and worst of humanity.

For long-time enthusiasts and newcomers alike, Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK is more than just a film—it is an event that marks the end of an era. Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for this once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience.