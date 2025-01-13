ATTACK ON TITAN: THE LAST ATTACK Receives English-Subbed Trailer

Crunchyroll has released the official trailer for Attack on Titan: The Last Attack with English subtitles, giving fans a taste of the explosive action that awaits when the film hits the big screen internationally in just a few weeks. The compilation film premiered in Japan in November 2024, with Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment teaming up to release the film in select international territories.

As previously announced, the film will only be shown in theaters for one day worldwide. In North America (United States and Canada), the film will be released for a one-day screening on February 10th. In both the United States and Canada, the film will be available in Japanese with English subtitles as well as with an English dub. This also applies to Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

With its international premiere just a few weeks away, Crunchyroll has uploaded the official trailer with English subs.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is a compilation film featuring The Final Chapters Special 1 and Special 2 of the hit anime series. These aired separately, split months apart, in 2023 in Japan; however, series director Yuichiro Hayashi, who also directed Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, previously revealed that he envisioned releasing them both together at the same time.

"I originally drew the storyboards [for THE FINAL CHAPTERS] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me," he said in a statement.

Not only does The Last Attack combine both specials, but it improves upon them with enhanced visuals and cuts from the original version. It also contains a special post-credits scene that we now know adapts "Attack on School Castes," a spin-off series that re-imagines members of the Survey Corps as high school students.

Although both specials are available to stream on Crunchyroll with subs and dubs, seeing the action on the big screen will undoubtedly be a treat for fans. The movie description reads:

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK brings together the last two episodes of the highly acclaimed anime series in the franchise’s first-ever theatrical experience delivering the epic finale in a colossal-sized omnibus film. Humanity lived quietly behind massive walls built to protect themselves from the threat of monstrous creatures called Titans. Their century of peace was shattered by an attack on their city that left a young child, Eren Yeager, motherless and vowing revenge on the titans. Years after joining the Survey Corps, Eren finds himself facing a deadly foe, and ultimately gaining a special ability that unveils a new truth about the world he knows… After venturing beyond the walls and separated from his comrades, Eren finds himself inspired by this new truth and plots the “Rumbling,” a terrifying plan to eradicate every living thing in the world. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, a motley crew of Eren’s former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission. The only question is, can they stop him?

Below are the global release dates for Attack on Titan: The Last Attack:

February 6: Australia, New Zealand

February 10: United States, Canada

February 12: Finland

February 13: Spain

February 20: Denmark, The Netherlands

February 21: Norway, Sweden

February 25: Germany

February 26: United Kingdom, Ireland

March 1: France

March 3: Italy

The Attack on Titan anime is an adaptation of the manga series by Hajima Isayama The series ran for four seasons and consisted of 94 episodes spread over 10 years. Wit Studio produced the first three seasons before MAPPA took over for the fourth and final one.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is directed by Yuichiro Hayashi at studio MAPPA with series composition and screenplay by Hiroshi Seko, and character designs by Tomohiro Kishi. Daisuke Ninuma serves as Chief Animation Director and Kuniaki Nemoto as Art Director.