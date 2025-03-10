Attack On Titan Collaboration Knives Set For Release 2025

Attack On Titan Collaboration Knives Set For Release 2025

The Attack On Titan themed kitchen knife collection has returned for a second collaboration! Featuring new designs and knives. Read more about the collaboration and how you can get them here!

By GBest - Mar 10, 2025 06:03 PM EST
Source: Saiganak.com

Weni Boeki Ltd. has announced the second wave of its kitchen knife collection inspired by the ultra-hard blades from the Attack on Titan anime. Created in collaboration with the NiNJA kitchen knife brand, these knives are manufactured in Seki City, Japan—a world-class center for cutlery production.

The new lineup is part of the “Collaboration with the Giants of Progress” series, featuring five knife models, including a Santoku knife, bread knife, and petit knife. Pre-orders will be available through GARRACK’s official website and select stores across Japan, with an official release date set for later this month March 21st, 2025.

Here is the official tweet from Shingeki_check  with the announcement below:


These Attack on Titan themed knives aren’t just for display they are designed with sharpness, durability, and usability in mind. The craftsmanship ensures that they perform exceptionally well in the kitchen while featuring design elements inspired by the anime, including:

  • Diagonal lines on the blade, resembling the iconic ultra-hard blade from the series.
  • The "Wings of Freedom" insignia, symbolizing the Scout Regiment, etched onto the blade.
  • A heavy, well-balanced handle, carefully designed for a comfortable and secure grip.

Seki City, located in Gifu Prefecture, has been a hub for Japanese sword-making since the Kamakura period and is considered one of the three global centers of cutlery production, alongside Solingen, Germany, and Sheffield, England.

NiNJA, the kitchen knife brand behind this collaboration, was founded on the concept of bringing style and sophistication to kitchen tools. By blending Seki City’s traditional knife-making techniques with modern design elements, NiNJA knives aim to be both functional and visually striking—appealing to both professional chefs and anime fans alike.

To help celebrate the release, Weni Boeki Ltd. will also host a special giveaway campaign for customers who purchase the knives. The first buyers will receive an exclusive original sheet cutting board, available while supplies last. Check out the image for the cutting board below:

They have also announced that the knife from the first collaboration is still available for purchase! Check out this easy to use Santoku knife!

With their exceptional craftsmanship and Attack on Titan-inspired aesthetic, these knives are most definetly a must-have for both collectors, Attack On Titan fans and kitchen enthusiasts!

Will you be adding one of these Scout Regiment inspired knives to your kitchen? What collaborations would you like to see? Let us know what you think about this unique collaboration in the comments below! And as always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!

