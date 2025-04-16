ATTACK ON TITAN Producer Hints At Future Films, Games, And More Based On The Beloved Franchise

The Attack on Titan manga and subsequent anime television series adaptation have been over for a few years now, but the franchise remains as popular as ever. Earlier this year, fans got to enjoy the theatrical release of Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, a compilation film featuring The Final Chapters Special 1 and Special 2 of the hit anime series. The film proved the franchise still has gas left in the tank and there's still passionate fan interest.

Most recently at Attack on Titan - Beyond the Walls World Tour -- a globally touring orchestral performance that celebrates the anime and its incredible music -- series producer Tetsuya Kinoshita hinted that there are plans to continue the Attack on Titan franchise with movies, games, and more.

“We plan to continue creating films like LAST ATTACK, concerts like this one, and various game collaborations moving forward," Kinoshita reportedly said during the concert. It's unclear if there are any current plans in motion right now, but it sounds as though fans can at least expect more Attack on Titan content in the future.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack released in theaters across the United States back in February. The compilation film featured The Final Chapters Special 1 and Special 2 with enhanced visuals and cuts from when the original versions first aired.

"I originally drew the storyboards [for THE FINAL CHAPTERS] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie," explained series director Yuichiro Hayashi prior to the film's release. "So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me."

The movie also contained a special post-credits scene that adapted "Attack on School Castes," a spin-off series that re-imagines members of the Survey Corps as high school students.

The anime, which was produced by Wit Studio for its first three seasons before shifting to MAPPA for Season 4 is an adaptation of the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. The manga was serialized from September 2009 to April 2021 in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. Its chapters are collected in 34 tankobon volumes. Kodansha USA publishes the English-language version in North America.

For those interested in the anime, it's available to stream on most major services, including Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. While The Last Attack isn't yet available, Special 1 and Special 2 are available with English subs and dubs on Crunchyroll.