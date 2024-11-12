ATTACK ON TITAN Orchestra Concert Tour Kicks Off In April 2025

While the Attack on Titan manga and anime may have both already come to an end, fans of the beloved franchise will soon find a new way to journey into the world of titans. The Attack on Titan - Beyond the Walls tour is a new concert experience that "brings the epic saga to life through music, visuals, and raw emotion."

The orchestra tour will kick off in April 2025 and will stop at some of the world's most prestigious venues, including Dolby Theater, Carnegie Hall, OVO Arena Wembley, and Sydney Opera House. Celebrating both the anime and music, the concert will feature a fusion of rock and orchestral music, vocal performances, and visuals, "creating a fully immersive experience to transport attendees straight into the heart of the Attack on Titan universe."

Attack on Titan - Beyond the Walls tour will feature the internationally acclaimed soundtrack composed by Hiroyuki Sawano (Seasons 1-3 and The FInal Season) and Kohta Yamamoto (The Final Season), including fan-favorite tracks "at'aek ON taitn," "counter・attack-mankind," "Apple Seed," and "Footsteps of Doom." The tracks will be accompanied by synchronized scenes from the anime series.

“I am thrilled that it has been decided that we will be holding “Attack on Titan” concerts overseas," composer Hiroyuki Sawano said in a statement. "The music of “Attack on Titan” has become a very important part of my musical career, and I am feeling fortunate that people all over the world are going to be able to enjoy my music through the series. The anime has come to an end, but I believe that this concert is a great opportunity to reunite the fans with the anime once more, and I think it will be a kind of a unique stage that could only happen with an overseas performance. I hope everyone can fully enjoy this opportunity.”

“Finally, the “Attack on Titan” concert will be held in countries outside of Japan," added Kohta Yamamoto. "I’m truly excited and thrilled that, for the first time, we can deliver it to many “Attack on Titan” fans worldwide! This opportunity was made possible thanks to all of the “Attack on Titan” fans around the world. Thank you so much! Although Hiroyuki SAWANO and I cannot join this tour, the concert has been supervised by us, including the set list. The music from “Attack on Titan” will be performed as it was in Japan, so please look forward to it! I hope that many people will be able to experience and enjoy the music of “Attack on Titan” live!”

Here are the North American dates and times for the Attack on Titan - beyond the Walls tour:

Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre - April 12-13, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at ">https://www.ticketmaster.com/ San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall - April 16, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.cityboxoffice.com/ Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels - April 18, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at ">https://www.axs.com/ Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre – April 20, 2025 - Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.axs.com/ Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre – April 23, 2025 - Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.foxtheatre.org Toronto, Canada – Meridian Hall – May 1, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.ticketmaster.ca Washington, D.C – Capital One Hall – May 4, 2025 - Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.ticketmaster.com/ Boston, MA – Wang Theatre – May 6, 2025 - Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.ticketmaster.com/ Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre – May 8, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://auditoriumtheatre.org/ Minneapolis, MN – Orchestra Hall– May 12, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 20, 10am at ">https://www.minnesotaorchestra.org/ Seattle, WA – S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium – August 28, 2025 - Buy tickets Nov. 14 11am at ">https://www.seattlesymphony.org/benaroyahall Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater – August 30, 2025 – Buy tickets from Dec.4, 2pm (donors pre-sale from 10am) at https://www.drphillipscenter.org/events/ New York, NY – Carnegie Hall – November 1, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 20, 11am at https://www.carnegiehall.org

While the Attack on Titan – Beyond the Walls tour will allow fans to re-experience the anime through its music, those in Japan just got to experience Attack on Titan: The Final Attack, a theatrical re-release of the two Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS anime parts with improved visuals and cuts. The compilation film is scheduled to run in Japanese theaters for a limited time from November 8-29. There's no word yet on if it will come to North American theaters.