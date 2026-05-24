Chainsaw Man Part 2 Ends With Chapter 232 And The Volume 24 Cover Signals A Possible Series Finale

Tatsuki Fujimoto has brought Chainsaw Man Part 2 to a close. The final chapter, 232, released on March 24, 2026, leaving fans with a mix of satisfaction and questions about what comes next for the series. Unlike the end of Part 1, which explicitly left room for continuation, Part 2 feels like a deliberate conclusion, though a few lingering clues keep hope alive for more.

The strongest indication that the manga as we know it has finished comes from the cover art for Volume 24, set to release in Japan on June 4, 2026. For the first time since Volume 11, Denji appears on the front cover as himself, not as Chainsaw Man. He is shown wearing his personal Public Safety uniform from the revised timeline created when Pochita erased himself, along with the eyepatch he wore at both the beginning and end of the series. This direct callback to Volume 11, which closed out Part 1 with Denji’s battle against Makima, feels intentional and symbolic.

Volume 24’s official description reinforces the sense of finality. It reads:

"Chainsaw Man confronts the War Devil in his 'armor'!! Denji demands that Yoru return her body to Asa, and uses his devilish ideas to corner Yoru!! In a world where concepts are disappearing one after another and everything is in chaos, the true feelings of Yoru, Asa, and Denji are laid bare. Will the 'happiness' they dreamed of together with Pochita ever be fulfilled? The bloody, dark action hero series reaches its grand finale!!"

Calling the final confrontation the "grand finale" is as direct as Fujimoto gets. While Volume 11 also described Denji’s fight with Makima as the series’ "final confrontation" before Part 2 began, the tone here feels more conclusive. The cover and description together suggest Fujimoto is closing the book on this chapter of the story.

That said, the volume still has 12 pages unaccounted for. Chainsaw Man chapters in the later stages of Part 2 typically ran 14 to 15 pages, meaning these extra pages could be used for a short epilogue, additional scenes to flesh out the ending, or even a brief Chapter 233 that hints at future developments. They could also simply be sketches, bonus artwork, or blank pages. The best-case scenario for fans is that these pages set up Part 3 in some form, keeping the series alive rather than ending it outright.

Fujimoto has taken long breaks between major arcs before. After finishing Part 1, he stepped away to work on other projects, including the one-shot Look Back and the series Fire Punch. The gap between Part 1 and Part 2 was significant, so a similar hiatus before a potential Part 3 is not out of the question. For now, though, the ending of Part 2 feels complete, with Denji’s arc reaching a quiet, personal resolution after years of chaos and loss.

The Chainsaw Man manga has always been unpredictable, blending dark humor, visceral action, and surprisingly tender character moments. Part 2 leaned heavily into the complicated relationship between Asa, Yoru, and Denji, while expanding the lore around devils, concepts disappearing from the world, and the consequences of Pochita’s choices. The final chapters delivered emotional payoff for many of those threads, even if the pacing felt abrupt for some readers.

Whether this is truly the end or simply the close of another major part remains to be seen when Volume 24 releases next month. The 12 missing pages could change everything, or they could simply provide a graceful farewell. In the meantime, fans are left reflecting on a series that started as a wild, bloody ride and evolved into something far more personal and layered than many expected.

Chainsaw Man has left a lasting mark on the manga world, and its future, whatever it may be, will be watched closely by millions of readers. For now, the story of Denji and his devilish heart appears to have reached its grand finale, but in the world of Chainsaw Man, nothing is ever truly certain. The Future Devil might know what lies ahead, but fans will be waiting to find out.