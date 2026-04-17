Cardfight!! Vanguard Franchise Launches New Full Fighters Manga Alongside Expanding Anime Plans

Bushiroad has announced a fresh addition to the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise with the debut of the new manga Cardfight!! Vanguard Full Fighters. The series launched in the May issue of Shogakukan’s Monthly Coro Coro Comics on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Makoto Daienbō, who previously handled Cardfight!! Vanguard Skyride, is the artist for the new title.

The manga follows two middle school protagonists with contrasting personalities and approaches to gaming:

Asahi Hyūga — An outgoing player who loves the social aspect of games and makes friends easily, though he struggles with academics.

Yoru Getsudō — A serious, solitary gamer who finds joy in discovering optimal strategies and winning through clever play.

Their differing attitudes toward Vanguard create dynamic interactions as they dive into the card game together. The story promises to capture both the competitive thrill and the camaraderie that have defined the franchise since its inception.

Daienbō’s previous Vanguard manga, Skyride, concluded on March 13, 2026, after four compiled volumes. The new Full Fighters series marks a return to the monthly Coro Coro Comics lineup, targeting a younger audience with its accessible storytelling and focus on friendship and personal growth through card battles.

The manga announcement arrives as the anime side of the franchise continues its strong momentum. The current series, Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Genma Seisen-hen (Phantom Star Battle Arc), concluded its 12-episode run on April 11, 2026. This marked the 10th season of the long-running “D Series.”

Looking ahead, the “final arc” of the DivineZ saga, Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Unmei Seisen-hen (The Fated Star Battle Arc), will premiere in Japanese theaters on October 2, 2026. A brand-new television anime is also confirmed for 2027, timed to celebrate the franchise’s 15th anniversary.

Bushiroad originally planned up to nine seasons for the D Series but has since expanded those ambitions, confirming the 10th season and beyond. The franchise has maintained a consistent release cadence, with multiple seasons per year since the overDress era began in 2021.

Cardfight!! Vanguard has been a cornerstone of Bushiroad’s card game and media empire since its debut in 2011. The anime has evolved through several distinct eras, with the current D Series focusing on high-stakes competitive play and character-driven stories. The addition of Full Fighters expands the manga offerings, giving younger readers an entry point while longtime fans can enjoy the continued growth of the universe across multiple formats.

With a new manga launching now, a theatrical finale for the DivineZ saga in October, and a 15th-anniversary anime on the horizon in 2027, the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise shows no signs of slowing down. The blend of accessible card game action, friendship themes, and competitive depth continues to resonate with its dedicated audience.

Fans can pick up the May issue of Monthly Coro Coro Comics to start reading Full Fighters right away, while keeping an eye on future anime announcements for the franchise’s milestone year.