UMA MUSUME: CINDERELLA GRAY Sweeps 12th Anime Trending Awards, Taking Anime of the Year And More Trophies

The 12th annual Anime Trending Awards crowned its winners on Saturday, and Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray emerged as the clear champion of the night. The horse-girl racing series took home Anime of the Year along with seven additional trophies, including Best in Animation, Sports Anime of the Year, and Girl of the Year for breakout star Oguri Cap. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 followed closely with six awards of its own, while The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity claimed Romance Anime of the Year and its lead couple earned Couple or Ship of the Year.

This year’s results highlight how strongly the community has embraced feel-good sports stories and intricate mysteries. Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray’s sweep feels especially meaningful because the series has quietly built one of the most dedicated fanbases in recent anime. Its blend of heartfelt character drama, high-stakes races, and genuine emotional payoff resonated deeply with voters. Director Takehiro Miura shared a special message on X after the ceremony, thanking fans for their support and noting how much the recognition means to the entire production team. The win caps off a strong year for the franchise and sets a high bar heading into future seasons.

Director Takehiro Miura shares a special comment for Umamusume: Cinderella Gray winning ANIME OF THE YEAR and 7 other awards in the 12th Anime Trending Awards! pic.twitter.com/yI9ixexW0H — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) March 22, 2026

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 proved that thoughtful storytelling still wins big. The series picked up six awards, including Mystery or Psychological Anime of the Year, Best in Sceneries and Visuals, Best in Soundtrack, Boy of the Year for Jinshi, and two voice acting honors for Takeo Ōtsuka and Aoi Yūki. The show’s careful pacing, lush palace settings, and layered court intrigue clearly struck a chord with voters who appreciate slower-burn narratives that reward close attention.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity took home Romance Anime of the Year, while its protagonists Rintarō and Kaoroku earned Couple or Ship of the Year. The win underscores how much audiences value genuine, slow-burn romance that feels earned rather than forced. Other notable victories included Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3 “Counterattack Arc” for Fantasy Anime of the Year and Best in Voice Cast, DAN DA DAN season 2 for Supernatural Anime of the Year, and My Dress-Up Darling season 2 for both Slice of Life Anime of the Year and Ending Theme Song of the Year with “Kawaii Kaiwai” by PiKi.

A complete list of winners shows the depth of talent across the industry this year:

Anime of the Year: Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray

Anime Movie of the Year: Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era

Boy of the Year: Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries season 2)

Girl of the Year: Oguri Cap (Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray)

Supporting Boy of the Year: Jo Kitahara (Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray)

Supporting Girl of the Year: Belno Light (Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray)

Couple or Ship of the Year: Rintarō x Kaoroku (The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity)

Best in Adapted Screenplay: Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray

Best in Animation: Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray

Best in Character Design: Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray

Best in Episode Directing and Storyboard: “To You in 2016” (Takopi's Original Sin episode 1)

Best in Original Screenplay: ZENSHU

Best in Sceneries and Visuals: The Apothecary Diaries season 2

Best in Soundtrack: The Apothecary Diaries season 2

Best in Voice Cast: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3 “Counterattack Arc”

Opening Theme Song of the Year: “Mirage” by Creepy Nuts (Call of the Night season 2)

Ending Theme Song of the Year: “Kawaii Kaiwai” by PiKi (My Dress-Up Darling season 2)

Best Voice Acting Performance – Male: Takeo Ōtsuka as Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries season 2)

Best Voice Acting Performance – Female: Aoi Yūki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries season 2)

Action or Adventure Anime of the Year: My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Comedy Anime of the Year: Spy×Family Season 3

Drama Anime of the Year: Takopi's Original Sin

Fantasy Anime of the Year: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3 “Counterattack Arc”

Mystery or Psychological Anime of the Year: The Apothecary Diaries season 2

Romance Anime of the Year: The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Sci-Fi or Mecha Anime of the Year: Dr. Stone: Science Future

Music Anime of the Year: Rock is a Lady's Modesty

Sports Anime of the Year: Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray

Supernatural Anime of the Year: DAN DA DAN season 2

Slice of Life Anime of the Year: My Dress-Up Darling season 2

The results continue a recent trend at the Anime Trending Awards. Last year Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End took Anime of the Year and five other trophies. The year before that, Heavenly Delusion claimed the top prize. This year’s emphasis on character-driven sports stories and layered mysteries shows voters rewarding both emotional depth and technical excellence.

The community-driven nature of the Anime Trending Awards makes these wins particularly meaningful. Unlike industry-voted ceremonies, these honors come directly from fans who watch, discuss, and support the shows week after week. For Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray to dominate in so many categories speaks to how effectively the series combined thrilling races with genuine character growth. The Apothecary Diaries season 2’s strong showing proves that intricate plotting and beautiful presentation still resonate strongly.

As the anime industry continues to expand globally, awards like these help highlight titles that might otherwise get lost in the crowded seasonal slate. Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray’s victory feels especially timely, arriving just as the franchise builds even more momentum across games, merchandise, and live events. The Apothecary Diaries season 2’s success similarly cements its status as one of the most consistently praised series of recent years.

With the 12th Anime Trending Awards now in the books, attention turns to what the rest of 2026 will bring. Several strong contenders for next year’s honors are already on the horizon, and the conversation around which shows will rise to the top is already beginning. For now, though, the spotlight belongs to Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray and its impressive haul. The racing girls have earned their victory lap, and the entire anime community is better for it.