Sword Art Online Gets Official Webtoon Spin-Off As Studio White Launches With KADOKAWA And REDICE

A new announcement dropped with the kind of quiet confidence that only a franchise with this much staying power can pull off. WEBTOON Entertainment’s LINE Digital Frontier revealed the launch of Studio White, a new production label formed in partnership with REDICE Studio and KADOKAWA. Among the first projects confirmed under the banner is an official Sword Art Online webtoon spin-off, adapting the long-running series by Reki Kawahara into the vertical-scroll format that has taken the global comics world by storm.

Studio White is being positioned as a bridge between Japanese intellectual properties and the massive international audience that WEBTOON has built. REDICE Studio, the team behind the record-breaking Solo Leveling manhwa, brings proven expertise in turning high-stakes action and character-driven stories into addictive weekly reads. KADOKAWA, the rights holder for Sword Art Online and dozens of other iconic titles, provides the source material and creative oversight. The result is a venture designed to deliver polished, professionally produced webcomics that feel native to the platform while staying true to the spirit of the originals.

For Sword Art Online fans, this year just keeps getting better. The series has evolved far beyond its initial virtual reality imprisonment premise into a sprawling multimedia universe that includes multiple anime seasons, theatrical films, games, and stage adaptations. A webtoon spin-off opens the door to stories that might not fit the traditional anime or light novel format. Whether the project focuses on side characters, unexplored corners of the SAO universe, or an entirely new cast of players navigating the death game’s lingering consequences, it represents a fresh way to engage longtime readers while potentially drawing in audiences who discovered the property through other media.

The broader launch of Studio White includes several other KADOKAWA properties getting the webtoon treatment. Record of Lodoss War kicks things off with a spin-off launching May 9, 2026, in Korean before rolling out to English and other languages. Slayers and The Familiar of Zero are also confirmed for future webcomics. This multi-title approach shows that KADOKAWA sees real value in meeting fans where they already spend time scrolling, rather than asking them to switch formats or platforms.

REDICE Studio’s involvement is particularly notable. The studio’s work on Solo Leveling helped prove that webtoon adaptations of Korean and Japanese properties could achieve massive global success, culminating in a high-profile anime that introduced the story to even wider audiences. Bringing that same production muscle to Sword Art Online suggests the new spin-off will feature strong artwork, tight pacing, and the kind of cliffhanger-driven storytelling that keeps readers coming back week after week. For a series built around game mechanics, escalating challenges, and emotional stakes, the vertical format could actually enhance the experience by making each chapter feel like clearing another floor of Aincrad.

The move also reflects a larger industry trend. Japanese publishers have increasingly embraced webcomics as a way to expand their reach without cannibalizing existing anime or manga sales. WEBTOON’s platform offers built-in global distribution, translation support, and a built-in audience hungry for new stories in familiar universes. For Sword Art Online specifically, which has always thrived on the idea of players logging into virtual worlds, a webtoon version feels almost thematically perfect. Readers can experience the story in the same scroll-and-tap rhythm they use for countless other series, lowering the barrier for anyone who has been curious but hesitant to dive into a long-running anime or light novel series.

Community reaction to the announcement has been largely enthusiastic, with fans expressing excitement about seeing the SAO universe rendered in webtoon style. Some have already begun speculating about potential story directions, from deeper explorations of the NerveGear’s aftermath to new original characters navigating the post-Alicization world. Others are simply happy to see the franchise continuing to evolve and experiment rather than resting on past successes.

Sword Art Online has always been about pushing boundaries, whether through its early exploration of virtual reality or its willingness to shift genres across different seasons and spin-offs. This webtoon project continues that tradition by meeting fans in a format that has become one of the dominant ways people consume serialized fiction today. With Studio White backed by the combined strengths of REDICE’s storytelling experience, KADOKAWA’s production resources, and WEBTOON’s distribution power, the upcoming spin-off has the potential to introduce the series to an entirely new generation while giving longtime fans another reason to log back in.

Details on the exact title, release window, and creative team for the Sword Art Online webtoon are still forthcoming, but the foundation is already in place for something special. As the franchise continues to expand across anime, games, and now webcomics, one thing remains clear. The world of Sword Art Online is far from finished, and fans are ready to swipe through whatever comes next. Will you be reading it?