SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE: GUN GALE ONLINE Gets Season 2 Character Poster And Premiere Date

The popular Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online anime series, which was released in 2018, is officially getting a second season! The new season is expected to be premiered in 2024 according to the announcements (included below) from the official social accounts.

Along with the season 2 announcement, the post also reveals a new character poster, and confirms the return of several key cast members, including Yoko Hikasa (Pitohui), Kazuyuki Okitsu (M), and Chinatsu Akasaki (Fukaziroh).

The second season of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online will be directed by Masayuki Sakoi (Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious) at Studio 3Hz, with series composition by Yosuke Kuroda and character designs by Yoshio Kozakai.

The anime series follows LLENN, a female solo player in the world of guns and steel that is "Gun Gale Online". She is obsessed with two things: wearing pink and honing her skills within the game. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK) and becomes known as the “Pink Devil.”

The full first season of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online anime series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, as is the original Sword Art Online . You can check them out here!

About Sword Art Online and Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online

Sword Art Online (SAO) is a Japanese light novel series that was written by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by abec. The series started as a web novel in 2002, and the light novels were published by ASCII Media Works under the Dengeki Bunko imprint starting from April 10, 2009.

The story is set in the near future and revolves around virtual reality MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) worlds. The main plot follows Kirito (Kazuto Kirigaya), who gets stuck with thousands of other players in the game "Sword Art Online," where dying in the game leads to dying in real life.

Due to the popularity of the novels, they were adapted into various forms of media, including manga, anime, and games. The first "Sword Art Online" anime adaptation aired in July 2012 and covered the initial two arcs of the light novel series. This was followed by additional seasons that adapted subsequent arcs, with "Sword Art Online: Alicization" being one of the most recent major arcs to be adapted into anime.

The Sword Art Online series also inspired a manga adaptation, with several manga series adapting the different story arcs of the light novel. These manga adaptations have been serialized in various magazines, including Dengeki Bunko Magazine, and have been collected into tankōbon volumes.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (SAO Alternative GGO) is a light novel series written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi. It is a spin-off of the main Sword Art Online series created by Reki Kawahara and is set within the same universe.

The story follows Karen Kohiruimaki, a college student who is insecure about her tall height in the real world. In the virtual reality game Gun Gale Online (GGO), she goes by the name LLENN and becomes a small and agile player specializing in close combat.

The light novel series was first published in 2014 under the Dengeki Bunko imprint by ASCII Media Works. An anime adaptation was announced in 2017 and aired in April 2018. The anime was produced by Studio 3Hz.