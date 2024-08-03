SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE: GUN GALE ONLINE Season 2 Anime Premiere Date Announced

Season 2 of the anime Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online is set to return this October, A-1 Pictures announced. The highly anticipated sophomore season of the anime adaptation based on the Japanese light novel series written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi will premiere on Crunchyroll on Friday, October 4th in Japan (October 5th in North America).

A spin-off of Reki Kawahara's Sword Art Online, the series is set in the world of Gun Gale Online, a VR-based MMORPG. LLENN, a devoted, female solo player with a love for hunting other players, meets a mysterious player and the duo enter the Squad Jam group battle.

The first season of Sword Art Online: Alternative: Gun Gale Online is available to stream on Crunchyroll. The series synopsis reads:

In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil.” Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.

Season 1 of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online wasdirected by Masayuki Sakoi (Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious) at Studio 3Hz, with series composition by Yosuke Kuroda and character designs by Yoshio Kozakai.For the second season, production is shifting to A-1 Pictures.

While Season 2 of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online will broadcast in Japan, the anime series will stream on Crunchyroll with a range of subtitles available. We don't know how many episodes Season 2 will consist of, although the first season ran for 12 episodes.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (GGO) (Dengeki Bunko Series) is an alternative story/world of Reki Kawahara's original work Sword Art Online (SAO) (Dengeki Bunko Series). GGO world is the same as the “VRMMO Gun Gale Online,” where Kirito and Sinon met in SAO's second season: Sword Art Online II. Featuring a cast of characters created by renowned writer Keiichi Sigsawa (Kino's Journey - the Beautiful World - / Dengeki Bunko Series), GGO is chock full of heart-racing battle scenes and dynamic firearm action that only the avid gun and military fanatic Sigsawa can deliver.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online was adapted into an anime by Tadadi Tamori in 2015, while the anime series aired between April and June 2018. It's one of the best-selling light novel series with over one million copies in print as of May 2018. Both the light novel and the manga adaptation nare published in North America by Yen Press, while the anime is licensed by Aniplex of America.