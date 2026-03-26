Is The DRAGON BALL SUPER Manga About To Return? Toyotaro Drops Massive Hint

Is The DRAGON BALL SUPER Manga About To Return? Toyotaro Drops Massive Hint

It was just recently announced that the Dragon Ball Super anime will be returning in 2026 but it looks like the manga might also soon resume serialization.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 26, 2026 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball Super

Just a few months ago at Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri 40th Anniversary Celebration Event in Japan, it was revealed that the Dragon Ball Super anime would be returning in 2026 with a remake of the first arc/film - Dragon Ball Super: Battle of Gods aka the Beerus arc.

This will then be followed by a continuation of the series, as the anime will then adapt the Moro/Galactic Patrol arc, finally moving the anime forward past the Tournament of Power arc.

Now, it seems that the Dragon Ball Super manga is also looking to make a triumphant return.

Recently on social media, Dragon Ball Super artist  Toyotaro updated his bio to read, "Everything is for the return of the series."  Of course, the last full chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga that moved the story forward was Chapter 103, released on March 20, 2024, which was essentially a special one-shot tie-in for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie arc.

Leading Dragon Ball YouTuber Geekdom101 breaks down the news below.

Aside from this update, many Dragon Ball insiders expect the manga to finally resume serialization later this year to coincide with that anime launch in the fall, but Shueisha has not yet stamped an official return date on Chapter 105.

A major Dragon Ball panel is set to take place on April 18–19, 2026, in Los Angeles at the "Battle Hour" event. Fans see this event as the next major opportunity for an official update on the future of the manga, including long-awaited news about Chapter 105.

If an announcement isn't made at Battle Hour, there's also Goku Day, which is celebrated on May 9th in Japan.

Right now, the future of the Dragon Ball Super manga feels like the biggest unanswered question in the anime world. Fans know the story isn’t finished, but no one is completely sure which direction it will take next.

The most obvious path would be a full confrontation with Black Frieza. The Granolah the Survivor arc ended with the small but terrifying villain effortlessly taking down Gas, along with Goku in his Ultra Instinct form and Vegeta using Ultra Ego.

That moment felt like a clear setup for something much bigger, and many readers believe it was meant to lead directly into the next major storyline.

Another possibility is that the series could start connecting Super to Dragon Ball Daima. If that happens, the manga might shift toward new threats coming from the Demon Realm, bringing a fresh set of villains to challenge Earth and the rest of the Z-Fighters.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
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