New Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Trailer Reveals Stunning Animation Upgrades

New Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Trailer Reveals Stunning Animation Upgrades

Is the Battle of Gods redo finally fixing the past? Watch the new Dragon Ball Super: Beerus trailer from Battle Hour 2026, featuring improved art and a reconstructed story.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 20, 2026 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball Super

After Dragon Ball Super fans had their wish fulfilled back in January at the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri 40th Anniversary Celebration Event in Japan, a new trailer for the upcoming  Dragon Ball Super: Beerus remake has been released via the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 event, which went down this past weekend in Los Angeles.

The fan event was held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles over the weekend, where the video game-centric expo included esports tournaments, guest speaker panels, and massive announcements and reveals for the Dragon Ball fandom.

Speaking at the event, via a pre-recorded message, Dragon Ball executive producer Akio Iyoku explained the decision to remake the Beerus arc from the Dragon Ball Super anime, stating the goal is to, "express the world of Dragon Ball Super- Toriyama-sensei's creation, with more precision and accuracy. It's only been 10 years since 2015, but visual expression continues to evolve every day, and implementing those techniques was one of the goals of this production.  Specifically, we added extensive new cuts, improved the art quality, re-rendered all cuts, and fully re-constructed the story."

The original Dragon Ball Super anime definitely got off to a rough start in 2015, as a retelling of the 2013 Battle of the Gods anime film, the first arc was plagued by off-model character designs, a lack of visual detail, and stiff, uninspired fight choreography.

It seems Toei wants to fix this mistake before a new/continuation anime series kicks off, which takes the anime beyond the Tournament of Power arc.  Toei confirmed back in January that a new anime series was in the works, which will retell the Moro arc as Vegeta and Goku join Jaco's Galactic Patrol to help capture some dangerous criminals that escaped from a galactic prison.

Additional reporting states that the Beerus remake arc will be 6 episodes long, while arc lasted 14 episodes in the original anime.  Thanks to this more succinct retelling, fans are now likening the upcoming remake to Dragon Ball Z Kai, which was a more high-speed, faithful retelling of the original Dragon Ball Z anime, recounting the entire series in 167 episodes, effectively eliminating 124 episodes of filler. 

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
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