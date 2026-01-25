DRAGON BALL SUPER: Sequel Anime Officially Confirmed As Goku And Vegeta Join THE GALACTIC PATROL

DRAGON BALL SUPER: Sequel Anime Officially Confirmed As Goku And Vegeta Join THE GALACTIC PATROL

After many long years and the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama, the Dragon Ball Super TV anime has finally confirmed its return. Read on for the details.

News
By MarkJulian - Jan 25, 2026 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball Super

The Dragon Ball Super TV anime ended on March 25, 2018, with Episode 131, titled "A Miraculous Conclusion! Farewell, Goku! Until We Meet Again!", which wrapped up the Universe Survival Saga (the Tournament of Power) of Toei Animation's adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Since then, Dragon Ball fans have been treated to Dragon Ball Super theatrical movies and a special non-canon TV anime titled Dragon Ball Daima, but the majority of the fandom has been longing for the return of the Dragon Ball Super TV anime.

Well, after nearly 8 years, and many false rumors, confirmation about the anime's continuation was finally delivered at last night's Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri 40th Anniversary Celebration Event in Japan.

AnimeMojo has tracked every rumor and wave of fan speculation ahead of the 40th Anniversary Event, and it’s safe to say the hype paid off. Genkidamatsuri lived up to, and in some cases exceeded, everything fans were promised.

The anime is finally moving past the Tournament of Power arc and will begin the Moro arc as Vegeta and Goku join Jaco's Galactic Patrol to help capture some dangerous criminals that escaped from a galactic prison.

Per the official Dragon Ball Super website, the description for the sequel anime series reads:

This will be the story following the “Universe Survival Arc” of the anime Dragon Ball Super, which aired between 2015 and 2018. It also appears in the manga Dragon Ball as the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc.” The main character, Son Goku, and Vegeta, work together with the members of the Galactic Patrol, the peacekeepers of the galaxy, to begin a SUPER scale battle against a new enemy, “Planet-Eater” Moro!

Check out the official teaser trailer (which features music composed by Hans Zimmer) and key visual for Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. The video goes through the complete history of the Dragon Ball anime franchise before ending with a brief teaser for The Galactic Patrol.

There was no word on when Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol will start airing but a second Dragon Ball Super anime project (more on that later) was also announced at the event, which might provide some context clues for when the sequel anime could premiere.

Dragon Ball Super Galactic Patrol first teaser poster visual
About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
More Signs Point To Multiple Big DRAGON BALL SUPER Announcements In January
Related:

More Signs Point To Multiple Big DRAGON BALL SUPER Announcements In January
DRAGON BALL SUPER Manga Will Not Continue In 2025, But There's Still Hope For Fans
Recommended For You:

DRAGON BALL SUPER Manga Will Not Continue In 2025, But There's Still Hope For Fans

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder