DRAGON BALL SUPER: Sequel Anime Officially Confirmed As Goku And Vegeta Join THE GALACTIC PATROL

The Dragon Ball Super TV anime ended on March 25, 2018, with Episode 131, titled "A Miraculous Conclusion! Farewell, Goku! Until We Meet Again!", which wrapped up the Universe Survival Saga (the Tournament of Power) of Toei Animation's adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Since then, Dragon Ball fans have been treated to Dragon Ball Super theatrical movies and a special non-canon TV anime titled Dragon Ball Daima, but the majority of the fandom has been longing for the return of the Dragon Ball Super TV anime.

Well, after nearly 8 years, and many false rumors, confirmation about the anime's continuation was finally delivered at last night's Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri 40th Anniversary Celebration Event in Japan.

AnimeMojo has tracked every rumor and wave of fan speculation ahead of the 40th Anniversary Event, and it’s safe to say the hype paid off. Genkidamatsuri lived up to, and in some cases exceeded, everything fans were promised.

The anime is finally moving past the Tournament of Power arc and will begin the Moro arc as Vegeta and Goku join Jaco's Galactic Patrol to help capture some dangerous criminals that escaped from a galactic prison.

Per the official Dragon Ball Super website, the description for the sequel anime series reads:

This will be the story following the “Universe Survival Arc” of the anime Dragon Ball Super, which aired between 2015 and 2018. It also appears in the manga Dragon Ball as the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc.” The main character, Son Goku, and Vegeta, work together with the members of the Galactic Patrol, the peacekeepers of the galaxy, to begin a SUPER scale battle against a new enemy, “Planet-Eater” Moro!

Check out the official teaser trailer (which features music composed by Hans Zimmer) and key visual for Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. The video goes through the complete history of the Dragon Ball anime franchise before ending with a brief teaser for The Galactic Patrol.

There was no word on when Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol will start airing but a second Dragon Ball Super anime project (more on that later) was also announced at the event, which might provide some context clues for when the sequel anime could premiere.