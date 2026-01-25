Toei Announces DRAGON BALL SUPER Remake Of BATTLE OF GODS And Sets Release Date

The Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri 40th Anniversary Celebration Event in Japan last night featured not one but two big anime announcements concerning the future of the Dragon Ball franchise.

In addition to the revelation of a sequel anime series that will chronicle the Moro arc from the manga, Toei also announced plans to remake one of the most controversial arcs of the original Dragon Ball Super anime - the Battle of the Gods arc, which was a retelling of the 2013 theatrical movie.

The Battle of Gods arc is widely viewed as the lowest point of Dragon Ball Super’s anime run when it comes to production quality.

Although it expanded on the story introduced in the 2013 film, the adaptation quickly gained a reputation for inconsistent art and subpar animation, falling well short of the standards expected from a franchise of Akira Toriyama’s stature.

Fan backlash reached its peak with Episode 5, “Goku vs. Beerus,” which depicted Goku’s first clash with the God of Destruction on King Kai’s planet. Instead of delivering a memorable showdown, the episode went viral for the wrong reasons, featuring off-model character designs, a lack of visual detail, and stiff, uninspired fight choreography.

It seems that the low point of the original anime's run has been on the minds of Toei all this time as they announced Dragon Ball Super: Beerus at last night's Genkidamatsuri 40th Anniversary Celebration Event. This will be a remake of Goku's first fight with the God of Destruction Beerus, where Goku achieved the Super Saiyan God transformation (red hair) for the first time.

A stunning teaser trailer was also released, which confirms that Toei is definitely aiming for theatrical movie animation quality this time around when depicting Goku's fight with Beerus.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is officially set to premiere Fall 2026.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus TV Anime Trailer



Coming: Fall 2026 pic.twitter.com/JuJANZkPHq — Hype (@DbsHype) January 25, 2026

Per the official Dragon Ball Super website, the official description for the project reads:

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is the ENHANCED edition of the TV anime Dragon Ball Super, for which Akira Toriyama created the original work, story, and character design. The project features extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.

Living up to the name ENHANCED, this edition employs the latest visual expression to deliver greater power and immersion across all scenes, especially the battle sequences. The result is an ENHANCED edition that expresses Akira Toriyama’s original idea and worldbuilding more accurately, that will be broadcasted with highly satisfying quality.

Dragon Ball Super will begin anew as Dragon Ball Super: Beerus.