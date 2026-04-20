A Full Remake Of The Dragon Ball Super Anime Series Has Seemingly Been Confirmed

The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 event contained a number of exciting updates and reveals for the entire DB fandom but one reveal that seems to be moving under the radar is a confirmation/tease that the Battle of Gods arc is not the only arc from the original Dragon Ball Super anime that will be retold.

Along with the release of a new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, it was confirmed that the Resurrection of F/Golden Frieza arc will also be getting remade.

Dragon Ball Super: Resurrection of Frieza Remaster Teaser pic.twitter.com/XuCs2YlDa8 — Hype (@DbsHype) April 19, 2026 Confirmed by Masako Nozawa, the "Resurrection of F" will be getting an enhanced adaptation like BEERUS. pic.twitter.com/ogissqYUJz — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) April 19, 2026 As we reported back on March 13 2026 over on the Geekdom101 Youtube channel, Dragon Ball Super Beerus is complete and production began to ramp up on the 'Golden Freeza Arc' aka Resurrection F, which was confirmed to be coming immediately following the 6 episode 'Beerus' arc. I… pic.twitter.com/LTyrb75fiA — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) April 20, 2026

With the confirmation that the Resurrection of F arc will also be remade, it seems the earlier rumors and reports that ALL of Dragon Ball Super will be getting remade/reanimated were right all along as it now appears that Dragon Ball Super will be getting a full remake from start to finish.

With the upcoming Battle of Gods remake clocking in at a reported 6 episodes (compared to the original anime's 14), fans should likely expect a more compact run for the Resurrection of F remake, which unfolded across 13 episodes in the original anime.

With that in mind, it’s possible to estimate how long a full remake might run. Based on the expected pacing of this enhanced version, the entire Dragon Ball Super story could likely be retold in roughly 67 to 71 episodes, a much tighter run compared to the original 131-episode series. If the remake were to debut in October 2026 and continue without breaks, it would probably wrap up sometime in early February 2028- where the Moro arc can then begin.

Additionally, based on some comments from executive producer Akio Iyoku, the remake will likely have certain story elements shifted to provide a tighter narrative across the manga's progression towards the Tournament of Power and beyond.

In the manga version, Frieza’s return is only touched on in a quick summary panel rather than fully shown. The actual events were left for the anime and the Resurrection ‘F’ film to explore, while the manga jumps straight from the Battle of Gods storyline into the Universe 6 tournament.

As a result, it skips over some key moments, most notably the proper debut of Super Saiyan Blue.