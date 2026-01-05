The GENSHIN IMPACT Anime Just Got An Update After 4 Years

The GENSHIN IMPACT Anime Just Got An Update After 4 Years

After four years of silence, HoYoverse reassures fans at Genshin FES 2026 that the Ufotable produced Genshin Impact anime is progressing smoothly with no issues. Here is everything they told us.

News
By GBest - Jan 05, 2026 04:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

HoYoverse has finally broke the long silence on its highly anticipated Genshin Impact anime adaptation during Genshin FES 2026 in Shanghai. Combat designer Aquaria addressed fan concerns directly, confirming that production remains on track with Ufotable at the helm. "Rest assured, it's in the works," Aquaria told attendees. "There are no unexpected issues, no instability, everything is progressing steadily." While no premiere window was announced, the update quells rumors of cancellation that had circulated amid years without news about the project.

Announced a few years ago back in September 2022 as a long-term collaboration with Ufotable, the renowned studio behind Demon Slayer. the project debuted a stunning concept trailer showcasing the Traveler twins, Paimon, and Teyvat's elemental beauty in Ufotable's signature style. From the start, HoYoverse framed it as an extended endeavor, aligning with the meticulous timelines that is common in high quality anime production.

Aquaria provided context about the project by detailing Genshin's own development cycles. Minor updates can take six months, while major versions often require 18 months or longer, involving extensive concept art, revisions, voice work, and animation polishing. The same principles apply to anime, especially for adapting an ongoing, expansive story like Genshin's, now spanning multiple nations and a continually growing roster.

Much has evolved and changed since the 2022 reveal. Teyvat has expanded well beyond Mondstadt and Liyue into regions like Sumeru, Fontaine, and Natlan, enriching the lore but complicating adaptation choices. HoYoverse has also launched Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero, diversifying its portfolio while Genshin continues dominating the gacha space.

On Ufotable's side, priorities shifted heavily toward Demon Slayer's cinematic conclusion. The Infinity Castle arc kicked off with its first theatrical film in 2025, drawing massive acclaim and box office success. Reports of staff reallocation fueled speculation about delays, but Aquaria's comments affirm the partnership endures without disruption.

With Genshin approaching its sixth anniversary and showing no signs of slowing, the anime represents a major milestone for bridging gaming and traditional animation audiences. Ufotable's track record promises breathtaking visuals for elemental combats and scenic exploration. For now, fans can revisit the concept trailer while awaiting further details, likely tied to future milestones or events.

This reassurance from Genshin FES 2026 underscores HoYoverse's commitment to quality over haste. As production continues steadily, the wait may still stretch, but the vision of Teyvat animated by Ufotable remains very much alive. Fans will have to stay tuned and wait for more details as they come. Hopefully there is more this year.

What are your thoughts on the update? Do you still play Genshin Impact? Who is your favorite character? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

About The Author:
GBest
Member Since 9/11/2017
Anime watcher and manga enjoyer. Reader of light novels if I really enjoy a series. Not too picky. If not doing that then I am probably playing video games or working out. I like chocolate milk.
Anime Films Shined In The 2025 Global Box Office As Film Industry Hits $33.5 Billion
Related:

Anime Films Shined In The 2025 Global Box Office As Film Industry Hits $33.5 Billion
JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON 3 Limited To Select Regions On Netflix, Leaving Western Fans Disappointed
Recommended For You:

JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON 3 Limited To Select Regions On Netflix, Leaving Western Fans Disappointed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder