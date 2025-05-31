BLEACH: THOUSAND-YEAR BLOOD WAR PART 4 Announcements Coming At Anime Expo; Could We Get A Release Date?

New information about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity will likely come in July. The official social account for the 2025 Anime Expo confirmed that there will be a Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War panel hosted on July 4th.

The post teases "announcements about the final part" of the beloved anime as well as "exclusive content" and "staff commentaries."

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 was first announced in December 2024. Subtitled The Calamity, the fourth cour will wrap up the anime series adaptation of the manga's final story arc. We haven't seen or heard much about the fourth cour since that initial announcement, but it sounds like we may only be weeks away from some exciting news.

Join us at Anime Expo for the BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War panel!



✅ Door giveaway for all attendees

✅ Announcements about the final part

✅ Exclusive content

✅ Staff commentaries

✅ Great prizes

— Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 30, 2025

The original Bleach anime, an adaptation of Tite Kubo's beloved manga series, originally aired from 2004 to 2012. The series returned in 2022 with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, an adaptation of the manga's concluding arc.

The first cour, subtitled The Blood Warfare, consisted of 13 episodes and ran from October 2022 to December 2022. The second cour, The Separation, was also 13 episodes and was broadcast from July to September 2023.

The most recent third cour, The Conflict, aired last year with 14 episodes. The finale coincided with the announcement of Part 4. A release date for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 has not yet been announced, although there's speculation it could premiere in 2025, especially since a new part has been released every year since Thousand-Year Blood War premiered in 2022.

Produced by Studio Pierrot and directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, the synopsis for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War reads:

Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.” The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!

All three seasons of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, totaling 40 episodes, are available to stream on Hulu in the United States.