BLEACH: THOUSAND-YEAR BLOOD WAR PART 3 English Dub Premieres On Hulu This Week

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict premiered back in October with episodes available to stream on Hulu in North America. As of right now, the anime series is only available to stream with English and Spanish subtitles, but that is changing very soon!

Viz Media has confirmed that the first English dubbed episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will premiere this Saturday, November 23rd. Episodes 27-30 will be released this weekend, with new episodes released every following Saturday at 6:30AM PST.

The season is currently on Episode 34, which will also debut on November 23rd, so it looks like the English dubs will trail by a few weeks. Episodes 31-33 are currently available with English subtitles.

We'll have to wait a bit longer for the Spanish dub, as it's not scheduled to release until February 2025. On the bright side, all Spanish dubbed episodes will be released at once.

As a reminder, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 streams on Hulu in the United States.

For those outside of the United States, Disney+ is the place to stream Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3. English dubbed episodes have been released internationally weekly since November 2nd, but dubs for specific languages are premiering at different times. here's the dubbed episode release schedule, courtesy of Viz Media:

Hulu (U.S.): English Dub: Episodes 27 - 30 released on November 23, 2024, with new episodes released every following Saturday at 6:30AM PST Spanish Dub: All episodes to be released in February 2025

Disney+ (International): LATAM Region: English Dub: Released weekly since November 2nd, 2024 Spanish and Portuguese Dub: All episodes to be released in February 2025 EMEA Region: English Dub: Released weekly since November 2nd, 2024 German, French, Italian Dub: Releases weekly starting November 30th, 2024 MENA Region: English Dub: Released weekly since November 2nd, 2024 French Dub: Releases weekly starting November 30th, 2024 Australia / New Zealand Territories / Canada: English Dub: Released weekly since November 2nd, 2024 German, French, Italian Dub: Releases weekly starting November 30th, 2024 Spanish and Portuguese Dub: All episodes to be released in February 2025



Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is an adaptation of the manga's final story arc and is the third part of four planned cours.

"The blood war between Soul Reapers and Quincies intensifies after the Wandenreich’s second wave of attack transforms the Seireitei into a dimension known as the Schatten Bereich," the teaser description for Part 3 reads. "Undaunted, the Thirteen Court Guard Squads reclaim their stolen Bankai to strike back and defeat several of the Stern Ritter’s most powerful members, the Wörtlich."

The first cour, The Blood War, and the second cour, The Separation, are already both available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. with dubs available. The English dub features returning cast members Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki, Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki, and more.

The synopsis for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War reads:

Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.” The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is directed by Tomohisa Taguchi at Studio Pierrot. Taguchi also wrote the series with Masashi Kudo designing the characters and Shiro Sagisu composing the music.