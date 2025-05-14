BLEACH Anime Shares New STAR WARS Collab Visual Inspired By ANDOR Finale

While neither Bleach nor Star Wars are directly inspired by each other, each share themes of resistance and destiny. Given these similar themes, the staff running the Bleach anime social account has shared a new collaborative poster inspired by the Andor, the Star Wars spin-off series.

The Season 2 finale for Andor was released on Disney+ this week and to mark the occasion, the Bleach anime revealed a new collaborative visual. It features the characters from Bleach assembled in poses and positions that resemble the Andor Season 2 poster.

It doesn't appear that this collaboration will extend beyond what we see here in the visual, but it's still a really cool way to celebrate both franchises.

Andor is a prequel spin-off set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series follows Cassian Andor's journey from a thief to a rebel spy, exploring how he becomes radicalized against the Galactic Empire. Season 2 marked the end of the of the series with the finale wrapping up the prequel story.

Similarly, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will also be wrapping up soon. The anime adaptation of the final arc of Tite Kubo's Bleach manga began with the first cour, subtitled The Blood Warfare, in 2022. The second cour, The Separation, was broadcast in 2023. The third cour and most recent, The Conflict, aired in 2024.

Now fans can look forward to the fourth and final cour, The Calamity, which is scheduled to premiere in Fall 2025. Star Wars fans looking for an anime series with similar themes will undoubtedly enjoy what Bleach has to offer. The original Bleach series as well as the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War adaptation can be streamed on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ in internationally. The synopsis for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War reads:

Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.” The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity will premiere later this year.