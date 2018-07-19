DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Official Trailer Pits The Legendary Super Saiyan Against SSGSS Goku
After setting the internet ablaze with a title announcement earlier this month, Toei Animation has now released the full-length official English trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan, has awoken and he's out for blood. The official trailer sees him track down Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza and promptly give each of them the beating of a lifetime.
The new trailer offers tons of action-packed new footage as the Legendary Super Saiyan squares off against Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza in what looks to be the battle to end all battles and it really looks like not even the might of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku is enough to topple the insane Saiyan. Also, based on the story reveals, it's safe to assume that the previous two films will be wiped out of existence and this new feature will be the new canon.
Sean Schemmel and Christopher R. Sabat will reprise their iconic roles as Goku and Vegeta while Vic Mignogna will voice Broly. The voice cast is rounded out by Christopher Ayres as Frieza, Monica Rial as Bulma, Sabat as Piccolo, Eric Vale as Trunks, Jason Douglas as Beerus, and Ian Sinclair as Whis.
The film hits theaters in Japan on December 14 and will make its way to American theaters in January 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]