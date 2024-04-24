UniVersus Reveals New MY HERO ACADEMIA: GIRL POWER Set

UniVersus has unveiled its next set, My Hero Academia: Girl Power. While the collectible card game is all about mixing and matching characters from different iconic properties like Cowboy Bebop and Attack on Titan, there's perhaps no IP more exciting for players than My Hero Academia.

The newest set, as the title suggests, is all about the heroines of Class 1-A and Class 1-B. The new set, which arrives next month, will introduce powerful new cards and rare collectibles, as well as a new mechanic.

Let's start off with the really exciting stuff -- all-new cards featuring the powerful female characters from across the entire My Hero Academia series. These characters will be featured in exclusive, never-before-seen art. From Mirko, the Rabbit Hero, to Itsuka Kendo, from Class 1-B, there are old favorites and newcomers joining the fray, with their cards and abilities highlighting key moments from the manga and anime.

The new set will bring a mix of Chrome Rares that come with multi-layered foil and bold colors. These rares will represent five of the Girl Power characters: Himiko Toga, Mirko, Momo Yaoyorozu, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tsuyu Asui.

You're going to need some extreme luck to find these. There are only 100 copies of each Chrome Rare, spread throughout the Girl Power booster packs.

The most standout rarities of #MyHeroAcademia: Girl Power have been unveiled! Head over to Crunchyroll to get a full view of the ever elusive #UniVersus Chrome Rares!https://t.co/iJhME5lVGe pic.twitter.com/vYIxp7xubd — UniVersus CCG (@UniVersusCCG) April 24, 2024

New characters aside, Girl Power will feature a brand new keyword: Deflect. As explained by Universus senior game designer Matt Smith:

In dire circumstances when you don’t quite have the resources to block, you can use a card’s Deflect ability from your hand to reduce the damage you would take from an attack. This won’t require any checks or committing, so it can be a reliable bit of defense at the end of a rival’s attack string. Just keep in mind that using a Deflect ability will add to your card pool and further increase your progressive difficulty, so don’t get too trigger happy if you have plans to block later in the turn.

The My Hero Academia: Girl Power set for UniVersus launches on May 17, 2024. Special early pre-release events will kick off a week earlier on May 10, with each pre-release kit featuring an alternate art Ultra Rare or alternate art Character Card at random.

It's perhaps no coincidence that this new collaboration comes on the heels of My Hero Academia's newest season. The highly anticipated seventh season of the popular anime series will kick off on May 4th, right after the conclusion of the My Hero Academia: Memories recap episodes. Both the recap episodes and the Season 7 episodes of My Hero Academia will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.