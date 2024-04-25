Classic Anime Sci-Fi Series GENESIS CLIMBER MOSPEADA Now Streaming On Crunchyroll

Anime fans born in the 70s or early 80s may be familiar with the name Genesis Climber MOSPEADA. The sci-fi anime series ran from late 1983 to early 1984 in Japan, but now those of us stateside can finally experience the classic series.

Crunchyroll announced the availability of Genesis Climber MOSPEADA, which is now available to stream on the service in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. Each episode is available in Japanese with English subtitles.

Directed by Katsuhisa Yamada at series Artmic and Tatsunoko, Genesis Climber MOSPEADA follows a small band of Earth-born resistance fighters as they attempt to save humanity from annihilation against a mysterious force known as the Inbit.

Crunchyroll's synopsis reads:

After a fleet’s unsuccessful attempt to retake Earth from a mysterious force, the Inbit, the fate of humanity rests on a sole survivor, Stick Bernard. Joined by a small band of Earth-born resistance fighters, he must journey to the Inbit’s headquarters in search of a way to defeat them. Seven warriors and their transformable mecha, MOSPEADA, are all that stand in the way of Earth’s annihilation.

Genesis Climber MOSPEADA ran for 25 episodes from late 1983 to early 1984 in Japan. Katsuhisa Yamada acted as Chief Director for the series at studios Artmic and Tatsunoko. Original character designs were provided by Yoshitaka Amano, with Shinji Aramaki and Hideki Kakunuma providing the mechanical designs. Sukehiro Tomita provided the series composition, alongside Joe Hisaishi and Hiroshi Ogasawara providing the music.

A timeless tale of triumph and tenacity: Genesis Climber MOSPEADA is ready for you to rediscover on Crunchyroll!



MOSPEADA's animation was adapted for American audiences as Robotech: The New Generation, the third saga of the Robotech compilation series. The Robotech series -- an adaptation of three unrelated Japanese anime series made between 1982 and 194 -- was one of the first anime series televised in the United States. It consisted of 85 episodes.

To stream Genesis Climber MOSPEADA, you will need a paid subscription to Crunchyroll Premium. A 14-day free trial is available, but after that, you'll need a Premium plan. The cheapest option is the $7.99/month Fan account, although the $9.99 Mega Fan option is the most popular and allows for streaming on up to four devices at a time, offline viewing, and access to the Crunchyroll Game Vault.

Have you seen Genesis Climber MOSPEADA yet? Let us know your thoughts on the classic series below!