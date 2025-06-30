New MY HERO ACADEMIA Video Game To Be Revealed This Week

Video game publisher Bandai Namco has announced that its upcoming Summer Showcase will feature a reveal for a brand new game based on the My Hero Academia franchise. The worldwide game reveal, including an exclusive trailer and gameplay deep dive, will take place during the global live stream of the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase, which is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2nd at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, a very brief teaser for the game was shared this weekend, which shows Deku charging up for an attack.

The Bandai Namco Summer Showcase is back 💥 Brand new game reveal from MY HERO ACADEMIA, new trailers, and more!



Watch the global livestream July 2 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 9pm CEST / 4am JST



🌟 https://t.co/KLyIDdvvbW pic.twitter.com/HmWhAu8mVq — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 29, 2025

The upcoming announcement comes just months after Shueisha filed a trademark for All's Justice. It's believed that this was for a new fighting game sequel to My Hero One's Justice 2. Assuming this announcement is related to the trademark filing, then we can probably expect the game to be a 3D arena fighter in the same vein as My Hero One's Justice 2.

My Hero One's Justice 2 — a fighting game based on Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga series — was released in 2020. It was a sequel to 2018's My Hero One's Justice, and was developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game is described as an "over-the-top follow-up to the smash 3D arena fighter," allowing you to play as some of the manga/anime's most popular characters and using their Quirks "as you clash head-to-head in epic battles across huge arenas." Here's a quick look at the original My Hero One's Justice 2 launch trailer.

The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga/anime franchises in the world, but it's had a bit of a rough history with video games. The previously released One's Justice games received mixed reviews, with most criticism directed towards shallow and repetitive gameplay mechanics. However, the games were praised for their faithfulness to the anime's art style and characters, and flashy visuals.

One's Justice 2 was a noticeable improvement over the original game, so there's hope that All's Justice will build on that momentum.