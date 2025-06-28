DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC English Dub And Sub Trailer Revealed

Earlier this morning, the official trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc was released, teasing fans with the climactic conclusion of the beloved anime series.

Fans have been waiting months for a proper look at the highly anticipated film and now, just 20 days from release in Japan, we've not only got the first trailer, but also one with English dubs. And for those who prefer the original Japanese language, we've got that as well with English subs. Presumably, the film will be shown in theaters in North America with both versions available: English dubs as well as Japanese voiceover with English subs.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc English Dub Trailer

In addition to teasing some of the intense battles that will take place in the Infinity Castle Arc, the trailer reveals the theme songs and artists. Aimer will perform the theme song "A World Where the Sun Never Rises," while LiSA will perform "Shine in the Cruel Night."

LiSa's single "Gurenge" was used as the first opening theme song for the anime series back in 2019. She also collaborated with FictionJunction to perform the ending theme song "From the Edge." Her single, "Homura" from the studio album Leo-Nine was used as the theme song for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. Aimer's song "Zankyōsanka" was used for season two of of the anime series.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc English Subtitled Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc is the first installment in a trilogy of films that will adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. The film is being directed by Haruo Sotozaki at studio Ufotable, with Akira Matsushima as the Chief Animation Director and Character Designer. Music is by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

The trailer teases several major battles with Muzan's demon forces, including the iconic fight between Giyu Tomioka and Tanjiro Kamado versus Akaza. Without going into spoiler territory, this is one of the most emotional and action-packed fights in the series.

The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc, which is officially subtitled "Akaza's Return," is set to release in Japanese theaters on July 18th. The film will begin its global rollout in theaters beginning in August, with Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment bringing it to the United States and Canada beginning September 12th.