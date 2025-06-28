DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Trailer Released; Watch It Here

Following the Mugen Train Arc special broadcast in Japan this weekend, Aniplex and Ufotable have finally released the trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc.

The long-awaited trailer gives us our first proper look at Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc, which will be the first chapter in the three‑part anime film trilogy adapting the final, climactic arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga. The blockbuster finale will cover both the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs, following Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps as they confront Muzan Kibutsuji in the demons' surreal fortress.

Fans were previously treated to a special 60-second sneak peek teaser during the theatrical re-release of the Mugen Train movie, but that preview was never formally released online. Those who attended the movie in theaters or managed to catch the leaks before they were removed online got to see what's in store for the Infinity Castle Arc, but the trailer below is our first proper look at the highly anticipated movie.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

As the start of the grand finale to one of the most successful anime franchises, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc figures to be quite the theatrical experience. The trailer highlights the breathtaking animation, fierce battles, and emotional narrative that the franchise has become known for, and that are at peak levels in the concluding chapters.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One is set to debut in theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025. The global rollout begins in August 2025, but the film won't be release in North American theaters a few months later on September 12, 2025. The blockbuster film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by the acclaimed anime studio Ufotable. Akira Matsushima serves as both Chief Animation Director and Character Designer, with the film's score composed by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

Today's trailer capped off the first evening of the Demon Slayer special broadcast. On select evenings from now until July 17th, special showings of the Demon Slayer anime will be shown on the Fuji TV network in Japan. It kicked off with the Mugen Train Arc, but future broadcasts will take fans all the way to the Hashira Training Arc, which leads directly into the Infinity Castle Arc on July 18th. Celebrating the anime, fans are treated to expanded versions of each arc or special behind-the-scenes content. Here's the full broadcast schedule:

June 28 (Sat) 20:00 – Mugen Train Arc *Infinity Castle Arc Trailer Debut*

– Mugen Train Arc June 29 (Sun) 19:00 – Entertainment District: Infiltration Arc

– Entertainment District: Infiltration Arc July 3 (Thu) 19:00 – Entertainment District: Battle Arc

– Entertainment District: Battle Arc July 4 (Fri) 20:00 – Swordsmith Village: Enemy Attack Arc

– Swordsmith Village: Enemy Attack Arc July 6 (Sun) 19:00 – Swordsmith Village: Bonds Connected Arc

– Swordsmith Village: Bonds Connected Arc July 16 (Wed) 19:00 – Hashira Training Arc: Opening Arc

– Hashira Training Arc: Opening Arc July 17 (Thu) 19:00 – Hashira Training Arc: Gathering of the Hashira Arc

What are your initial thoughts on the first trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc? Did it live up to expectations?