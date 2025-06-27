DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Trailer Releases This Week; Here's When

After months of anticipation, the trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc will finally release this week. Tomorrow, in fact, as part of a special seven-night broadcast of the Demon Slayer anime that will be shown on the Fuji TV network in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc is officially slated to arrive in theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025, but we've yet to see an actual trailer for the highly anticipated film. With just weeks to go, Aniplex and Ufotable are hosting a special broadcast of the anime that kicks off on Saturday, June 28th. This special event will run from June 28th to July 17th, taking fans from the Mugen Train Arc to the Hashira Training Arc, and leading directly into the Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy on July 18th.

As part of the event, fans can look forward to the world premiere of the official trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One. The eagerly awaited trailer for the film will debut alongside the Mugen Train Arc on Saturday, June 28th. The broadcast begins at 8:00 p.m. JST, which means those of us in the United States can expect the trailer to drop at or around 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT on Saturday, June 28th. It's possible that the trailer will be shown after the Mugen Train Arc broadcast. It's also unlikely to have English subtitles, but we'll at least be able to see the initial visuals.

Although the broadcast will only be shown in Japan, we can expect that the trailer will be uploaded online for all to enjoy. As a quick reminder, each broadcast will feature newly drawn sponsor illustrations and special videos featuring characters reflecting on the story with newly recorded voiced lines.

The full broadcast scheduled for the Demon Slayer special event is:

June 28 (Sat) 20:00 JST – Mugen Train Arc *Infinity Castle Arc Trailer Debut*

– Mugen Train Arc June 29 (Sun) 19:00 JST – Entertainment District: Infiltration Arc

– Entertainment District: Infiltration Arc July 3 (Thu) 19:00 JST – Entertainment District: Battle Arc

– Entertainment District: Battle Arc July 4 (Fri) 20:00 JST – Swordsmith Village: Enemy Attack Arc

– Swordsmith Village: Enemy Attack Arc July 6 (Sun) 19:00 JST – Swordsmith Village: Bonds Connected Arc

– Swordsmith Village: Bonds Connected Arc July 16 (Wed) 19:00 JST – Hashira Training Arc: Opening Arc

– Hashira Training Arc: Opening Arc July 17 (Thu) 19:00 JST – Hashira Training Arc: Gathering of the Hashira Arc

This, of course, will be followed by the premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One in theaters in Japan. This will be the first release in the planned trilogy of films that will adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga, covering both the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs. The synopsis reads:

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

While the trilogy will kick off this Summer, those of us in the United States will have to wait a few more months before we can experience the climactic finale as Infinity Castle Arc is not scheduled to debut until September 12, 2025.