40 Days From Release And Still No Trailer For DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE ARC

Today marked 40 days until the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1. While not as significant of a milestone as day 50 in the "100-day countdown to release" that's happening on the anime's official social channels, it's a solid reminder that we are just over one month until the film's release.

It was also an unfortunate reminder that we still haven't seen a proper trailer for the highly anticipated movie. Recognizing the 40-day countdown mark, the Demon Slayer X/Twitter channel posted yet another teaser for the Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1. The only problem is that it was the same slideshow of static images that has been teased for the past week-plus. And fans are starting to get frustrated.

The teaser video above is comprised of a series of still shots that are actually taken from the preview of Infinity Castle Arc that accompanied the theatrical re-release of the Mugen Train movie. Aniplex and ufotable helped hype the movie by including a special 60-second preview of the highly anticipated film at the end of Mugen Train, probably in hopes of selling more tickets.

While the trailer was initially leaked online, it was quickly pulled after Aniplex issued a stern warning with threat of legal action for anyone who illegally recorded it in theaters. In any case, the images are from that preview which if you haven't seen, you can read about here.

Aniplex's marketing for Infinity Castle Arc has been perplexing, to say the least. While there's been no shortage of posts and promotional tie-ins for the highly anticipated movie, fans really just want to see the trailer. And at this point, we don't know when that will be. Maybe the 30-day mark?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One is the movie in a trilogy of films that will adapt the climactic finale to Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. The trilogy will cover the "Infinity Castle" and "Sunrise Countdown" arcs with a synopsis that reads:

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One will be released in theaters in Japan next month on July 18, 2025. The film will be released in North America on September 12, 2025. The anime will have presence at Anime Expo 2025 next month, but we probably shouldn't expect a trailer.