DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Attending Anime Expo 2025, But Don't Expect An INFINITY CASTLE ARC Trailer

A special Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba celebration has been announced for Anime Expo 2025, but fans will want to temper their expectations in regards to the upcoming Infinity Castle Arc movie. While the massive fan event would certainly serve as an amazing backdrop to share news about the highly anticipated movie -- possibly even the first trailer if it doesn't arrive before then -- it looks like the Demon Slayer panel will be more of an anniversary celebration.

According to the announcement on social media, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba event will celebrate the sixth anniversary of the anime. It will feature the music of the anime with a focus on the Unwavering Resolve Arc, performed live. Special guest Natsuki Hanae, the voice of Tanjiro Kamado will also be in attendance.

Produced by Ufotable, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime is an adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's popular manga. The series premiered in 2019, marking its sixth anniversary this year.

The Unwavering Resolve Arc marks the beginning of the Demon Slayer anime, spanning episodes 1 to 13 and adapting chapters 1 to 19 of the manga. It follows Tanjiro Kamado, who returns home to discover his family has been brutally slaughtered by demons -- except for his sister Nezuko, who has been transformed into one. Determined to avenge his loved ones and restore Nezuko’s humanity, Tanjiro sets out on a path that leads him to join the Demon Slayer Corps.

Fans attending Anime Expo in July can experience the thrilling beginning of this beloved anime series live. The Demon Slayer celebration will be held on Friday, July 4th at 10:30 a.m.

As the focus appears to be primarily on the Unwavering Resolve Arc, we probably shouldn't get our hopes up for any news about the Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy. Announced last summer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc will adapt the final arc of the manga series into a trilogy of movies that will be released in theaters.

The first film in the trilogy, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Chapter One, is scheduled to premiere in Japan on July 18, 2025. It begins rolling out in theaters across the globe on August 14, although it won't arrive in the United States and Canada until September 12th.

Surprisingly, there’s still no official trailer for the highly anticipated Infinity Castle Arc movie, even though its release is now less than 45 days away. With Anime Expo scheduled for early July -- just weeks before the film’s Japanese premiere -- it’s likely too late for that event to serve as the trailer’s debut. A proper trailer will probably drop beforehand, leaving Anime Expo to focus more on anniversary festivities.

Ufotable and Aniplex have been building hype with a countdown on social media, but most of the promotional efforts so far have centered on posters, static teaser images, and a few unconventional tie-ins.

A special preview video for Infinity Castle Arc was shown in theaters during the Mugen Train movie re-release, but it has not been officially posted online. We have a full write-up of what it featured for those who missed the original leak. Snippets of this preview video have been posted on the official Demon Slayer social media account recently as part of Ufotable's special announcements, but so far the full video has not been shared.

At this point, it's anyone's guess as to when the trailer for Infinity Castle Arc will be released.