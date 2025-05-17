DEMON SLAYER: THE MOVIE - INFINITY CASTLE Trailer: What Is Shown In The Theatrical Preview?

The 4K re-release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train arrived in theaters in the United States this week and with it came a theatrical-only preview of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One. While experiencing the critically acclaimed Mugen Train in theaters in 4K is worth the price of a ticket alone, the inclusion of a special trailer for the Infinity Castle Arc is icing on the cake.

Unfortunately, the release of this Infinity Castle trailer has not been without some drama. The release of the Mugen Train movie led to fan-recorded videos of the Infinity Castle trailer leaking online, much to the dismay of Aniplex. The widespread sharing of these unauthorized recorded videos actually led to Aniplex and the official Demon Slayer production team issuing a legal warning.

Citing the "Act on Prevention of Unauthorized Recording of Films," the companies threatened legal action, including fines and possibly even jail time for those who illegally record and share the trailer. The threats have apparently worked as the Mugen Train movie release in America has not resulted in the English-subbed trailer leaking. At least nothing that matches the scale or intensity of that initial leak.

At this point, it seems like most of the leaked Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle trailers have been scrubbed from the internet. And we're not quite sure if the trailer, labeled as a "theatrical-only preview," will ever be shared officially online. So for those who missed the initial trailer and have not yet seen it, here's a breakdown of what was shown.

The trailer opens with a panoramic shot of the Infinity Castle, a multi-dimensional fortress controlled by Muzan Kibutsuji with countless rooms, corridors, and shifting platforms. Tanjiro Kamado is navigating the maze with Giyu Tomioka before the two are separated by the environmental shift.

The trailer then shows Zenitsu Agatsuma standing before a door, teasing his impending battle against Kaigaku, his former senior disciple turned demon. This fight is one of the defining moments of Zenitsu's story in the manga, and it looks like it will be shown in the first film of the planned trilogy.

From there, it's pure action as the sizzle reel highlights the intense battle between Tanjiro, Giyu, and Akaza. We see Akaza dashing through the castle's corridors, Shinobu Kocho preparing for combat, and Sanemi Shinazugawa meditating.

It ends with shot of a Kasugai Crow carrying a message through the castle. For those who read the manga, you'll know the Kasugai Crow serves as a critical communication tool for the Demon Slayer Corps during the chaotic and disorienting battle within the castle, alerting members to regroup, identify enemy positions, and convey other critical information pertinent to the fight.

Despite lasting only 60 seconds, a ton of detail is teased in the trailer, and it's a bit unfortunate that the only way to watch it right now is through the Mugen Train movie in theaters. Aniplex has been slammed by fans for gatekeeping the preview behind the theatrical re-release, calling it a marketing ploy to sell tickets. While that may be true, there's no denying the teaser trailer is incredibly put together, and I can only imagine how amazing it looks and sounds on the big screen.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc is a planned trilogy of movies that will adapt the climactic finale of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga series. The trilogy will cover the "Infinity Castle" and "Sunrise Countdown" arcs with a synopsis that reads:

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

The first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc movie will release in Japan on July 18, 2025, followed by a U.S. and Canada theatrical release on September 12, 2025. While we don't know if this theatrical-only preview will ever be released online, it's possible that fans could be treated to a more formal trailer at Anime Expo 2025 in July.