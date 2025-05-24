DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Teaser Video Released

We're now just 54 days away from the Japan theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc. Yes, we're less than two months away, and we still have not seen a proper trailer for the highly anticipated anime movie.

However, to mark 54 days until release, a new special announcement video has been released. The video begins with footage filmed with everyone at Machi★Asobi Vol. 28 in Japan earlier this month. After a quick announcement, the video quickly jumps into a teaser video for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc.

Unfortunately, it's still not a proper trailer, so don't get too excited. However, the video does feature some still shots that seem to have been captured from the theatrical-only preview that was shared at the end of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train re-release.

As many are well aware at this point, the theatrical re-release of the Mugen Train movie included a special 60-second preview of the Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One. Recorded footage of the trailer was leaked online but was quickly taken down due to copyright issues. And so far, there's been no official word on if the preview will be uploaded online.

So, for now, all we have is what's being shown in this second announcement video below.

For those who didn't catch Mugen Train in theaters, you can read a full breakdown of the 60-second preview here.

Besides that, there really hasn't been much else shared. Fans continue to wait for an official trailer to be released and are growing increasingly impatient. With less than two months to go until the film's theatrical release, it does feel a bit odd that we haven't gotten a trailer yet. However, the release of this footage in the special announcement video could at least suggest a trailer could come soon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One is the first movie in a planned trilogy of films that will adapt the climactic finale of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga series. The trilogy will cover the "Infinity Castle" and "Sunrise Countdown" arcs.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One will be released in theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025. It will arrive in North American theaters on September 12, 2025.