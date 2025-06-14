Here's When The DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Trailer Will Release!

For weeks now, Aniplex and Ufotable have kept fans on the edge of their seats waiting for a trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc. After teasing us for weeks with a daily countdown, the studio has finally confirmed when the official trailer will be released, and we can now say with absolute certainty that it will be this month.

Announced today, a special seven-night broadcast of the Demon Slayer anime will be shown on the Fuji TV network. It will take us from the Mugen Train Arc to the Hashira Training Arc, which, of course, will lead directly into the Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy.

The first night of this special week-long event will kick off on Saturday, June 28th, which will also mark the world premiere of the official trailer for Demon Slayer: Kiemtsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One. The event begins at 8:00 p.m. JST, which means those of us in the United States can expect the trailer to drop at or around 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT on June 28th.

Each broadcast will also feature newly drawn sponsor illustrations and special videos featuring characters reflecting on the story with newly recorded voiced lines. The full broadcast schedule is:

June 28 (Sat) 20:00 – Mugen Train Arc *Infinity Castle Arc Trailer Debut*

– Mugen Train Arc June 29 (Sun) 19:00 – Entertainment District: Infiltration Arc

– Entertainment District: Infiltration Arc July 3 (Thu) 19:00 – Entertainment District: Battle Arc

– Entertainment District: Battle Arc July 4 (Fri) 20:00 – Swordsmith Village: Enemy Attack Arc

– Swordsmith Village: Enemy Attack Arc July 6 (Sun) 19:00 – Swordsmith Village: Bonds Connected Arc

– Swordsmith Village: Bonds Connected Arc July 16 (Wed) 19:00 – Hashira Training Arc: Opening Arc

– Hashira Training Arc: Opening Arc July 17 (Thu) 19:00 – Hashira Training Arc: Gathering of the Hashira Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Arc is an upcoming trilogy of films that will adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga, covering both the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs. These climactic installments follow the Demon Slayer Corps as they face off against Muzan Kibutsuji in their ultimate battle.

The first chapter in this planned trilogy will premiere in Japan on July 18, 2025. It will then be released in the United States and Canada on September 12, 2025. Chapters Two and Three still do not have release dates.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Despite being a little over a month away from release, we've yet to see a trailer for the movie. However, a special 60-second sneak peek preview accompanied the re-release of the Mugen Train movie. Footage of this "theatrical-only preview" was leaked online, but was quickly removed with copyright warnings from Aniplex. Parts of this preview were shared in special announcement videos on social media, though it was just still shots; fans have been eager for a fully animated trailer.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One is easily one of this year's most anticipated anime releases, and there's a legitimate chance for it to become the biggest anime theatrical release of all time, an achievement currently held by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train. Released in 2020, Mugen Train went on to become the highest-grossing anime film ever, surpassing 2001's Spirited Away with $507.1 million at the worldwide box office. Given the hype surrounding this final arc, Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One could top that.