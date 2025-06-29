SQUID GAME: AMERICA Spin-Off Will Reportedly Begin Filming This December

This goes without saying, but the following article does contain some spoilers for Squid Game Season 3. For those who have already binged the final episodes of the hit Netflix series, then you're probably wondering what's next for the Front Man, who journeyed to Los Angeles to visit Gi-hun’s estranged daughter Ga-yeong (who now goes by the name "Jenny").

The big twist, however, was the Front Man noticing an American woman, played by Cate Blanchett, playing ddakji with a desperate man in an alleyway. Her appearance towards the end of the episode has led to speculation that Netflix is developing an American version of Squid Game. There are even rumors that Oscar-winning director David Fincher (Seven, Fight Club) is attached to the project.

Although nothing official has been announced yet, the long-rumored American spin-off appears to be heading toward production. What's On Netflix shared some new details.

Dennis Kelly, best known for Utopia, is reportedly attached to write the upcoming series, which will serve as a continuation set in the same world rather than a remake. Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles as early as December 2025, according to Production Weekly, which refers to it as Squid Game: America.

Obviously, there are still a ton of loose ends and questions surrounding this spin-off series which probably won't get answered until Netflix makes an official announcement. But given the success of the original Squid Game series and everything we've heard leading up to the final season, it's pretty much guaranteed that Netflix will keep the franchise alive with spin-offs.

Prior to Season 3's release, series writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk had suggested that Netflix "has a plan."

"They are not going to throw this idea away,” Hwang told TheWrap back in December. Whether or not Hwang will be involved in any future spin-offs is also unclear.

“Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?” he said. “But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe.”

If an American spin-off series is greenlit, it's also unclear if Cate Blanchett will return or if this was simply a cameo. Talking about the casting choice, director Hwang Dong-hyuk told Tudum:

“We thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing. And as for why Cate Blanchett, she’s just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn’t love her? So we were very happy to have her appear. “We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words, which is exactly what she did. If Gong Yoo is the Korean Recruiter, I thought she would be the perfect fit as the American Recruiter, bringing a short but gripping and impactful ending to the story.”

With Squid Game Season 3 concluding Seong Gi-hun's story, are you looking forward to the potential of an American spin-off?