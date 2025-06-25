SQUID GAME Season 3 Global Release Times For Netflix

Every game must come to an end, and that includes Netflix's dystopian thriller Squid Game. The highly anticipated third season of the hit series is set to premiere this week, bringing an end to Seong Gi-hun's (aka Player 456) story.

As previously announced, Squid Game Season 3 will debut worldwide on Friday, June 27th. Netflix releases new originals worldwide simultaneously, so the exact time it will be available in your region depends on which local time zone you live in.

For those in the United States, Squid Game Season 3 will release at 12:00 a.m. PT on Friday, June 27th. That's 3:00 a.m. ET for those on the East coast. Here are the global release times for Squid Game Season 3:

12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT) – U.S. (West Coast)

– U.S. (West Coast) 3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) – U.S. (East Coast)

– U.S. (East Coast) 2:00 AM Central Time (CT)

5:00 AM Brasília Time (BRT) – Brazil

8:00 AM GMT – UK and West Africa

– UK and West Africa 9:00 AM CET – Central Europe

– Central Europe 1:30 PM IST – India Standard Time

– India Standard Time 5:00 PM JST – Japan Standard Time

– Japan Standard Time 7:00 PM AET – Australian Eastern Time

– Australian Eastern Time 9:00 PM NZDT – New Zealand Daylight Time

Season 3 will consist of six episodes, making it the shortest season of the series. The show will pick up following the thrilling cliffhanger that ended with a failed rebellion and the death of Gi-hun's friend.

A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet. But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?

Although Season 3 will mark the end of Gi-hun's story, the games are likely to continue well beyond this season. Netflix hasn't officially announced its future plans for Squid Game, but there are reports that the streamer is looking to continue the hit series.

Series creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk had previously hinted at Netflix wanting to keep the franchise alive following the third season, suggesting it could come in the form of spin-off stories. This idea was backed by actor Lee Byung-hun (who plays the mysterious Front Man) at a recent press event when he described Season 3 as a "New Start."