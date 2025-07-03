KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Creator "Always" Thinking Of Sequel Ideas

Since debuting on Netflix last month, KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm. The animated musical fantasy film has topped Netflix's global charts in over 40 countries, including the United States and South Korea.

Its viewership is backed by glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film sits at a 94% among critics and a solid 89% on the Popcornmeter. "Animated with infectious energy and vibrant colors, KPop Demon Hunters is jaunty family entertainment with a terrific soundtrack to boot," the critics consensus reads.

The soundtrack, released alongside the film, was also a smash hit. It debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 before quickly jumping to #1, becoming the first Netflix soundtrack to accomplish the feat in years.

Despite the satisfying ending, KPop Demon Hunters didn't have a totally definitive conclusion, leaving the door open for future stories to be told. This has led many fans to call for a sequel, and it seems like the movie's creators are on board.

Speaking to Screenrant, KPop Demon Hunters creator and co-director Maggie Kang was asked if they were thinking of making a sequel, to which she replied: "Always."

"There are always side stories, and there are things we've thought of while making this one," Kang continued. "There are a lot of questions that are answered, but not fully. I think there are a lot of pockets that we can explore."

Some open-ended plot lines that could be explored in a future sequel include a continuation of Rumi's journey, which may include answers about her parentage and demon legacy. Jinu's fate is also sort of ambiguous, leading some to speculate that he could return. There are also numerous character arcs that were left unresolved in the first film, which could also be explored in a sequel.

While Netflix has not officially announced any future plans for KPop Demon Hunters, it seems like it could be the streamer's next big franchise. Whether future stories come in the form of full-fledged movies or series remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds like there are plans in the works.

When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger. Together, they must face their biggest threat — an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. From Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), comes a fiercely fun and action-packed kpop odyssey featuring brand-new, original songs. Also featuring a new, original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Chaeyoung of TWICE.

Do you want to see a sequel to Kpop Demon Hunters?