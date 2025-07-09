Netflix Announces Live-Action SOLO LEVELING Adaptation And Reveals Sung Jin-Woo Actor

Back in January, Kakao Entertainment revealed plans to develop a live-action Solo Leveling series. Details at the time were vague, but now we have confirmation that the series is headed to Netflix.

Fresh off Anime Expo 2025, Netflix confirmed in a press release that production on the Korean live-action series adaptation of Solo Leveling has begun. The series will be co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo. The duo are best known for their work in films like Ashfall, Like a Virgin, Castaway on the Moon, My Dictator, and Cold Eyes.

Based on the South Korean web novel from Chugong, Solo Leveling follows Sung Jin-woo, a notoriously weak hunter who is given the chance of a lifetime when he is selected as the sole Player of the System and granted the ability to grow in strength without limit — something no other hunter is able to do

"Solo Leveling follows Sung Jin-woo, an E-rank Hunter — the lowest tier — who gains extraordinary abilities after a near-death experience," Netflix's story synopsis teases. "As he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope, defending against monstrous threats emerging from beyond the mysterious Gates."

It was also announced today that Sung Jin-woo will be brought to life by Byeon Woo-seok. One of Korea's most beloved actors, he's known for his standout performances in 20th Century Girl and Lovely Runner.

"With his fitting nickname “만찢남” (straight out of a manhwa (comic)), he’s set to deliver an unforgettable portrayal of Jin-woo’s evolution and action-packed journey," Netflix said in its press release.

Solo Leveling, the global phenomenon, is coming to Netflix as a live-action series starring Byeon Woo-seok as lead character Sung Jin-woo. pic.twitter.com/tw7TaUONKp — Netflix (@netflix) July 9, 2025

Details are light at the moment, but Netflix promises, "The upcoming live-action series adaptation promises to feature vivid characters, dynamic action sequences, and exhilarating quests, brought to life by a world-class global VFX team. The series will also introduce viewers to fantastical dungeons and uniquely powerful monsters, setting a new standard for live-action adaptations."

Solo Leveling has taken the world by storm in recent years. The South Korean fantasy web novel, written by Chugong, was first serialized in Kakao's KakaoPage back in 2016 and later published by D&C Media. A webtoon adaptation was also serialized in KakaoPage back in March 2018.While the series had gained a strong domestic following in Korea, it wasn't until 2020/2021 that it really experienced global success after the manhwa was licensed in English for Western audiences.

In summer 2022, Aniplex announced plans for an anime adaptation of Solo Leveling. Produced by A-1 Pictures, the anime premiered in January 2024, further boosting the franchise's popularity into the mainstream. A second season, subtitled Arise from the Shadow, aired from January to March 2025. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on a third season of the anime, but so far, nothing has been announced. However, we were recently surprised to learn that despite the success of Solo Leveling, A-1 Pictures actually reported a loss of more than $1.2M USD for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

Most of the parties involved in the production of the Solo Leveling anime have expressed a desire to continue the story, although it may be quite some time before production on a third season actually begins. Now fans have another adaptation of the popular fantasy story to look forward to. Unfortunately, no release window was provided.

In the meantime, you can stream the first two seasons of the Solo Leveling anime on Crunchyroll.